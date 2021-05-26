Lodge Manager

Our client is seeking a Lodge Manager in Sterkstroom to manage the day-to-day operations of the lodge. Duties to include:- Ensure correct staffing according to business requirements and managing staff Marketing and website management Administration of all lodge requirements (balancing, reporting, menu planning, etc.) Invoicing clients, stock take, promoting of lodge, ensure customer satisfaction Lead, manage and partake in activities as required by the lodge or requested by guests Social engagement with guests as required and attend to any personal requirements of guests Work closely with Professional Hunter (PH). Minimum Requirements:- Diploma in Administration or Hospitality Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in either Safari, Hunting or Lodge Management Fluent in English (written and spoken) *Driver’s license and own vehicle. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail and decisive

Teamwork

Organisational skills and time management

High energy levels

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Senior Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

