Managing Director at Headhunters

Our client, a thriving financial institution, based in Johannesburg (Houghton area), is currently looking to employ an astute, business minded and experienced Managing Director.

Main purpose:

The role will be responsible to effectively manage and strategically align the overall objectives of the company.

The role will manage client accounts across various industries, and be the lead point of contact for all key client matters, anticipating client needs based on industry trends and client performance.

The Managing Director will monitor overall customer service levels and guide client stakeholders on the best solutions to improve performance. This role will involve exploring new opportunities to innovate across company products and services in the best interest of the client building strong relationships with prospective clients acting as a companion with exceptional service.

Responsibilities:

Establish credibility through relationships with multiple stakeholders in identified strategic client accounts.

Formulate retention strategies.

Formulate growth strategies.

Develop a thorough understanding of clients businesses, their needs and requirements.

Build a solid understanding and actively source industry insights that guides solutions and offerings.

Actively build customised solutions to meet client needs and integrate services and products across the organisation.

Leading key engagements with strategic clients to discuss/co-create opportunities to improve clients operations.

Be the lead point-of-contact to handle any escalation and resolve strategic client servicing.

Driving the account planning and sales forecasting processes for strategic client accounts including all operating entities.

Generating opportunities to infuse technological, innovation in solutions for clients.

Commit to profitability targets for each strategic client account, and report monthly on progress against targets, forecasts and rewards.

Education and Experience:

Technical knowledge

Post Graduate degree / BSC or equivalent (an MBA will be advantageous) MBA from any recognized university/Institute OR CA(SA) with strong operational/commercial/strategic experience

Excellent knowledge of Human Resource Legislation, Company Law and Company Governance/King IV.

Proven track record of success facilitating progressive organizational change and development within a growing organization.

Excellent computer literacy is essential especially in MS Outlook, MS Word and MS Excel.

Corporate management

Strategic planning and vision

Promotion of process and system improvement

Marketing and business development

Bachelors degree in business, accounting, finance, or a related field (or equivalent experience)

Experience in lending/credit administration

In-depth understanding of the industry including risk management, compliance, and regulatory requirements

Understanding of accounting principles

Strategic leadership ability

Financial planning and strategy

Intermediate to advanced Excel skills

Skills and Competencies:

Strong customer service focus.

Excellent relationship building skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with an ability to influence, convince and negotiate effectively.

Analytical and attentive to details.

Resourceful problem solver.

Systematic and organised with an ability to plan and prioritise effectively.

Resilient, with an ability to work under pressure and adapt to change.

Good team player.

Innovative mind and entrepreneurial spirit

Results and deadline driven.

Strength in industry and trend analytics.

Strength in relationship building and networking.

Sales effectiveness.

Leadership skills.

Coaching ability to coach and work collaboratively with business.

Ability to perform in an environment of diverse business agendas and conflict.

Software Testing.

Business writing skills and presentation and facilitation skills.

Ability to build relationships with people from all different backgrounds and at different job levels

Create an environment and culture that focuses on administrative excellence and positive customer experience.

Confidently communicate with Internal and External colleagues on all levels.

Manage corporate client relationships

Operational management of all business departments

Ensure the company is staffed with well-trained, quality, and engaged employees

Work with executive management team.

Understand the value of emotional intelligence

Oversee financial performance and risk profile while ensuring that all of regulatory obligations are met.

Manage the design and implementation of new products and services

Oversee brand development and the implementation of effective marketing strategies

Monitor company performance by measuring and analysing results, initiating corrective actions

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position