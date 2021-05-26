Office Operations Officer Required Immediately at Africorp Solutions

Looking to hire a top-performing, methodical thinker, highly organised, intuitive, outgoing Operation Officer to perform a variety of business related tasks, personalised and clerical administrative duties autonomously for executive management in charge of various companies by running the JHB office seamlessly.

You would be expected to be proactive, perceptive, creative, resolve problematic situations efficiently and oversee office operations to ensure that various daily tasks are performed in an effortless manner.

In this role, you will be responsible for answering telephone calls, responding to queries, managing schedules and booking all travel arrangements. You should have keen interest in providing reliable and accurate support to executive management and clients as needed.

To be successful in this role you should be equipped to surpass the below:

Strong leadership abilities and excellent organisational skills, analytical thinking with business insight

Assist with project planning and procurement

Excellent time management skills and the ability to strategise and plan ahead with strong problem solving and critical thinking by keeping track of multiple projects and deadlines

Extensive experience in creating documents and spreadsheets

You should be able to display good phone etiquette and a thorough understanding of office management procedures

Take charge of welcoming visitors and clients

Liaise with other branches, scheduling meetings and booking conference rooms

You should also be able to organise flights, transportation, and accommodation for company executives and clients

Overseeing all the office activities, ensuring the office is stocked with necessary supplies and that all equipment is working and properly maintained

Work well under pressure in a fast-paced environment

Required Experience:

Proven corporate work experience with a min of 5 – 10 years

Business administration degree or diploma will be advantageous

Proficiency in all Microsoft Office applications

Working knowledge of business management

Desired Skills:

All Microsoft Office applications

Business Management

Procurement

Project Management

Leadership

Analytical

Problem Solving

Highly Organised

Efficient

Proactive

Excellent Work Ethic

Outstanding Verbal and Written Communication

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

