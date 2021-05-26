Operations Manager (Permanent) at Profile Personnel

Job Purpose:

The Operations Manager assists the National operations manager to make careful considerations of all aspects in the business. The Operations manager is responsible to ensure that the business goals, decisions & plans, are effectively executed & implemented within the business, in order to maximize the stores results in terms of costs, sales shrinkage, people and profit. Operations Manager will report directly to the National Operations manager. Area managers & Store managers will report to the Operations manger

Competencies (skills and attributes)

– Ability to work under pressure

– Need to be flexible and able to adapt and react to change.

– Ability to use own initiative a driven and self -motivated individual

– Attention to detail

– Excellent Verbal & Written communication Skills

– A proven ability to manage staff to ensure maximum productivity

– Strong business acumen and understanding of business financials

– Willingness to work long hours and over weekends

– Valid Drivers License Code 8 unendorsed

– Computer literate: Microsoft Office suite

Working Tools

Company Pool Vehicle, Company Cell phone and Company Laptop & 3G

Please forward CV and ALL supporting documentation to, [Email Address Removed].

