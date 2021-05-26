PHP & Laravel Developer – CPT CBD

We are looking to connect with developers that are proficient with PHP & Laravel for a software development company in Cape Town CBD.
Desired Skills:
- Sc. Computer Science or similar
- 3+ Years’ experience with PHP & Laravel.
- Solid experience with XML and web services
- PostgreSQL or Microsoft SQL Experience
- Solid experience with JavaScript
- SASS
- jQuery
- HTML5/CSS3.
- Residing in Cape Town
About The Employer:
