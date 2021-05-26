PHP & Laravel Developer – CPT CBD

May 26, 2021

We are looking to connect with developers that are proficient with PHP & Laravel for a software development company in Cape Town CBD.

Keep reading, this might be the opportunity you’ve been looking for!

Desired Skills:

  • Sc. Computer Science or similar
  • 3+ Years’ experience with PHP & Laravel.
  • Solid experience with XML and web services
  • PostgreSQL or Microsoft SQL Experience
  • Solid experience with JavaScript
  • SASS
  • jQuery
  • HTML5/CSS3.
  • Residing in Cape Town

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us
within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

