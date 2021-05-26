Procurement Officer at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Engage internal and external stakeholders to determine procurement needs Prepare and maintain purchase records and reports Conduct review and analysis of end user specification for goods and services Expedite POs Issue RFQs conduct evaluations and process purchase orders Reconcile or resolve discrepancies between POs to delivery note/invoice Assist intender administration Comply with PFMA, PPPFA, BBEE and other relevant government supply chain legislation Develop and maintain a BEE statistic report Engage with end users on procurement systems Maintain supplier data base by their current BBBEE scores Ensure implementation of ATNS procurement policies and procedures

Minimum Qualifications

National Diploma in SCM or equivalent.

Minimum Experience

2 year experience in procurement environment.

