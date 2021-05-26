Sales Executive Top Biller – We Want You! Global Company Emerging Markets at MarketRecruit

Job Summary
Amazing opportunity to work for an Global On-Line Trading Platform. Highly energetic. motivated and forward thinking culture.
Full training on the product is giving. Established client base.
Solid hard core sales experience in industries such as office automation, telecommunications, car sales, insurance etc is highly beneficial.
Work in a fast-paced international environment making outbound calls to existing customers who have recently obtained an account. Responsible for managing client relationships and ensuring that the client is informed of the up-to-date market information.
Key Responsibilities
- Managing ongoing client relationships and portfolios
- Keep abreast with market information, and ensure all clients are informed of this information
- Provide training to clients on the use of the Company platform and deposit process
- Help maintain high levels of client acquisition, retention and reactivation
- Ensure responsible trading and compliance to all regulations and company policies
- Minimize chargebacks and withdrawals through ensuring compliance
- Successfully present products by utilizing effective sales and persuasion skills in addition to solid product knowledge.
- Collaborate with sales managers to upsell
- Inform management of client risks
- Working towards and achieving set sales targets given by management
- Working professionally with retention related departments
- Ensure clients have Real account balances in the market
- Obtaining KYC documentation for Clients
- Complete special projects, and miscellaneous duties as prescribed by Management
Skills, Abilities & Competencies
- Assertive, strong and confident
- Excellent command of the English language
- Well presented
- Capacity for listening, dealing and confrontation, and overcoming objections
- Ability to work under pressure
- Must be able to multi-task
- Must be flexible and willing to adapt
- Energetic
- Punctual
JHB and Cape Town vacancies.
Desired Skills:
- sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
About the company!
The Company is an extremely financially stable International Online Trading Platform employing approximately 350 staff both locally and internationally. CEO has headed up various companies around the world within the trading space for a period well over 12 years. International based culture with a dynamic and forward thinking management team.