Sales Executive Top Biller – We Want You! Global Company Emerging Markets at MarketRecruit

Job Summary

Amazing opportunity to work for an Global On-Line Trading Platform. Highly energetic. motivated and forward thinking culture.

Full training on the product is giving. Established client base.

Solid hard core sales experience in industries such as office automation, telecommunications, car sales, insurance etc is highly beneficial.

Work in a fast-paced international environment making outbound calls to existing customers who have recently obtained an account. Responsible for managing client relationships and ensuring that the client is informed of the up-to-date market information.

Key Responsibilities

Managing ongoing client relationships and portfolios

Keep abreast with market information, and ensure all clients are informed of this information

Provide training to clients on the use of the Company platform and deposit process

Help maintain high levels of client acquisition, retention and reactivation

Ensure responsible trading and compliance to all regulations and company policies

Minimize chargebacks and withdrawals through ensuring compliance

Successfully present products by utilizing effective sales and persuasion skills in addition to solid product knowledge.

Collaborate with sales managers to upsell

Inform management of client risks

Working towards and achieving set sales targets given by management

Working professionally with retention related departments

Ensure clients have Real account balances in the market

Obtaining KYC documentation for Clients

Complete special projects, and miscellaneous duties as prescribed by Management

Skills, Abilities & Competencies

Assertive, strong and confident

Excellent command of the English language

Well presented

Capacity for listening, dealing and confrontation, and overcoming objections

Ability to work under pressure

Must be able to multi-task

Must be flexible and willing to adapt

Energetic

Punctual

JHB and Cape Town vacancies.

Desired Skills:

sales

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

About the company!

The Company is an extremely financially stable International Online Trading Platform employing approximately 350 staff both locally and internationally. CEO has headed up various companies around the world within the trading space for a period well over 12 years. International based culture with a dynamic and forward thinking management team.

