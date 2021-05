Senior C# Web Developer

Candidate must have extensive experience (5 years+) in:

Advanced Object Oriented Programming.

Graphical User Interface Design (ASP.NET/Silverlight/CSS).

SQL Programming on Microsoft SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; .

Database Design on Microsoft SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; .

System Architecture Design exposure.

C# programming on .NET 1/2/3.5/4.

NET programming.

NET AJAX development.

JavaScript development. jQuery an advantage.

JSON development.

HTML & DHTML development.

Telerik ASP.NET AJAX Components an advantage.

Web service development experience. WCF an advantage.

Have relevant qualification(s).

To apply for this position submit your updated and detailed CV with cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

