Senior JavaScript Web Developer – Centurion – R600 to R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

AMAZING, UNMISSABLE and UNPARALLELED opportunity for Senior JavaScript Web Developer to join this Centurion based manufacturing giant!!

The role entails JavaScript Web Development on a platform used to assist in the development, testing, analysis, reporting and planning of a driveable car

This role comes with an opportunity to travel abroad to international locations therefore excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users is a must.

The opportunity requires extensive experience in Java with 8+ years; and the technology landscape includes:

TypeScript

JavaScript

GraphQL

NodeJS

MV

React

Vue

REDIS

Mongo

CSS 3

Antd

HTML 5

OpenShift

Kubernetes

AWS

Docker Compose

Bitbucket

Nexus

Prometheus

Grafana

Elastic

Kibana

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

