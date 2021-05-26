Senior Quantity Surveyor at Ntice Search

Our client, a successful, creative and ground-breaking consulting agency is currently looking for a Senior Quantity Surveyor to be based in the Gauteng.Requirements

BSc in Quantity Surveying

Minimum of 10 years experience, which should include experience in high rise buildings, plant & smelters, JBCC required.

Registration as Professional Quantity Surveyor is not a prerequisite but will be advantageous

NEC & Fidic is not a prerequisite but will be advantageous

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

