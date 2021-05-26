Senior Software Developer at Adams & Adams

Purpose of the roleThe Senior Software Developer role is to design, code, test, and analyze software programs and applications. This includes researching, designing, documenting, and modifying software specifications throughout the production lifecycle. The software developer will also analyze and amend software errors in a timely and accurate fashion and provide status reports where required.Duties and Responsibilities

To obtain a good understanding of the databases used by the firm including the Triggers, Views, Stored Procedures and SQL Jobs

To obtain a good understanding of the custom developed code that is in place to enhance and integrate the software with other operational software

Testing where software changes were made and identifying and solving any technical problems

Maintain system availability of these applications

Make recommendations and incorporate improvements in these software applications

Work closely with the Software Development Manager and other members of the team on IT projects

Communicate with the Software Development Manager with efficiency and accuracy on any issues, progress and /or delays

Transfer skills/knowledge to less experienced team members

Adhere to all IT policies and procedures

Assist other developers, analysts, and designers in conceptualizing and developing new software programs and applications

Plan phases of the software development life cycle (SDLC) for a variety of projects

Assist in the preparation and documentation of software requirements and specifications

Research and document requirements of software users

Conduct research on emerging application development software products, languages, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts

Recommend, schedule, and perform software improvements and upgrades

Consistently write, translate, and code software programs and applications according to specifications

Run and monitor software performance tests on new and existing programs for the purposes of correcting errors, isolating areas for improvement, and general debugging

Administer critical analysis of test results and deliver solutions to problem areas

Generate statistics and prepare and write reports for management and/or team members on the status of the programming process

Assist in the development and maintenance of user manuals and guidelines

Liaise with network administrators, systems analysts, and software engineers to assist in resolving problems with software products or company software systems

Manage and/or provide guidance to junior software developers and research assistants

Skills and Knowledge

Strong analytical and problem solving skills are required, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret customer business needs and translate them into application software

Ability to work under pressure and engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously

Being able to work to tight deadlines

High level of precision and attention to detail

Flexibility with respect to time and work

A friendly and service-orientated person

Willingness to learn and apply

To be self-motivated and a go-getter

Ability to transfer knowledge and write high-quality technical documentation

Flexible and adaptable in regards to learning and understanding new technologies

Strong written and oral communication skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Ability to conduct research into software-related issues and products

Highly logical

Technically proficient

Highly self-motivated and directed

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or university degree in the field of computer science or software engineering, and/or 10 years equivalent work experience.

8 years minimum development experience using the Microsoft technologies; C#.NET, ASP.NET, NET and MS SQL

Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws

PowerPlatform experience would be advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position