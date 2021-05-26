Senior Tool Designer at Praga technical

- Participate in APQP processes and issue status reports on designs and design reviews.
- Ensuring drawing revisions are controlled and up to date.
- Design reviews for internal and outsourced designs.
- Working efficiently.
- Develop tooling standards utilising lessons learned approach for enhancing designs and reducing risks.
- Ensuring the best possible material optimisation.
- Design tools, jigs and fixtures to customer specifications i.e., volumes, tolerances and price.
- High level of quality and accuracy.
- Liaising with estimator on initial die layout concepts.
- Professional and respectful attitude towards co-workers at all times.
- High level of punctuality at all times
- High level of effort put into daily tasks at all times.
- High level of attendance and reliability to be at work at all times.
- Willingness to put extra time into work when required.
Desired Skills:
- –
- Extensive CATIA design experience. –
- Highly competent in Excel
- Word
- MS Projects and Power Point. –
- Have a very good understanding of CNC machining capabilities. –
- Merseta certificate in tool
- die and jig making with red seal approval –
- Effective oral and written communication skills. –
- Familiar with Patterns
- NC Machining and Die Construction practices. –
- Have a good understanding of automotive quality standard (Q1
- VDA6 and IATF 16949). –
- Has the confidence to make design changes to improve tool
- jig and die designs. –
- Delegating and overseeing designs done in-house by other designers –
- Ability to design within the allocated budget and to manufacture Tools
- Jigs or Fixtures capable of producing the required volume to the correct specifications.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Praga Technical (Pty) Ltd is a privately owned company that was established in October 1977 and is based in Rosslyn, Gauteng’s Automotive hub.
The purpose of the position
– Design Jigs, Fixtures and Press Tools for the automotive sector to Praga Design Specifications using CATIA design software.
– Conduct Design Reviews for all Tools, Jigs and Fixtures designed by internal and external designers.
– Create and update Tool, Jig and Fixture Design Standards.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- 13th Cheque
- Medical Aid