Senior Tool Designer at Praga technical

May 26, 2021

  • Participate in APQP processes and issue status reports on designs and design reviews.
  • Ensuring drawing revisions are controlled and up to date.
  • Design reviews for internal and outsourced designs.
  • Working efficiently.
  • Develop tooling standards utilising lessons learned approach for enhancing designs and reducing risks.
  • Ensuring the best possible material optimisation.
  • Design tools, jigs and fixtures to customer specifications i.e., volumes, tolerances and price.
  • High level of quality and accuracy.
  • Liaising with estimator on initial die layout concepts.
  • Professional and respectful attitude towards co-workers at all times.
  • High level of punctuality at all times
  • High level of effort put into daily tasks at all times.
  • High level of attendance and reliability to be at work at all times.
  • Willingness to put extra time into work when required.

Desired Skills:

  • Extensive CATIA design experience. –
  • Highly competent in Excel
  • Word
  • MS Projects and Power Point. –
  • Have a very good understanding of CNC machining capabilities. –
  • Merseta certificate in tool
  • die and jig making with red seal approval –
  • Effective oral and written communication skills. –
  • Familiar with Patterns
  • NC Machining and Die Construction practices. –
  • Have a good understanding of automotive quality standard (Q1
  • VDA6 and IATF 16949). –
  • Has the confidence to make design changes to improve tool
  • jig and die designs. –
  • Delegating and overseeing designs done in-house by other designers –
  • Ability to design within the allocated budget and to manufacture Tools
  • Jigs or Fixtures capable of producing the required volume to the correct specifications.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Praga Technical (Pty) Ltd is a privately owned company that was established in October 1977 and is based in Rosslyn, Gauteng’s Automotive hub.

The purpose of the position

– Design Jigs, Fixtures and Press Tools for the automotive sector to Praga Design Specifications using CATIA design software.
– Conduct Design Reviews for all Tools, Jigs and Fixtures designed by internal and external designers.
– Create and update Tool, Jig and Fixture Design Standards.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • 13th Cheque
  • Medical Aid

