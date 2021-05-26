Senior Tool Designer at Praga technical

Participate in APQP processes and issue status reports on designs and design reviews.

Ensuring drawing revisions are controlled and up to date.

Design reviews for internal and outsourced designs.

Working efficiently.

Develop tooling standards utilising lessons learned approach for enhancing designs and reducing risks.

Ensuring the best possible material optimisation.

Design tools, jigs and fixtures to customer specifications i.e., volumes, tolerances and price.

High level of quality and accuracy.

Liaising with estimator on initial die layout concepts.

Professional and respectful attitude towards co-workers at all times.

High level of punctuality at all times

High level of effort put into daily tasks at all times.

High level of attendance and reliability to be at work at all times.

Willingness to put extra time into work when required.

Desired Skills:

–

Extensive CATIA design experience. –

Highly competent in Excel

Word

MS Projects and Power Point. –

Have a very good understanding of CNC machining capabilities. –

Merseta certificate in tool

die and jig making with red seal approval –

Effective oral and written communication skills. –

Familiar with Patterns

NC Machining and Die Construction practices. –

Have a good understanding of automotive quality standard (Q1

VDA6 and IATF 16949). –

Has the confidence to make design changes to improve tool

jig and die designs. –

Delegating and overseeing designs done in-house by other designers –

Ability to design within the allocated budget and to manufacture Tools

Jigs or Fixtures capable of producing the required volume to the correct specifications.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Praga Technical (Pty) Ltd is a privately owned company that was established in October 1977 and is based in Rosslyn, Gauteng’s Automotive hub.

The purpose of the position

– Design Jigs, Fixtures and Press Tools for the automotive sector to Praga Design Specifications using CATIA design software.

– Conduct Design Reviews for all Tools, Jigs and Fixtures designed by internal and external designers.

– Create and update Tool, Jig and Fixture Design Standards.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

13th Cheque

Medical Aid

