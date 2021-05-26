Settlements Officer

Settlements and Trade Support is what makes you tick and you want to make it work that much better!

Is this you?

You’re the trade support specialist and you’ve realized changes can be made to improve efficiencies, here’s your chance to drive the process and get involved in projects.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Our focus will be to assist clients (asset managers) with the trade matching and settlement process. You’ll need to ensure all processing, matching and settlement of trades to the accounting system is done timeously, including Equities, Fixed Income, Derivatives, Unit Trusts / CIS investments, Call Transfers, SWAPs, FX deals. Prepare manual instructions for any unlisted trade settlements where necessary (Physical MM, Private Placements, Off Market trades, Offshore investments, Fund of Fund investments, FX deals, complete BOP forms, validate account details on Swap agreements), ensure trades are matched, do recons, send settlements instructions and get involved in efficiency improvement projects.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll join a solid, stable team of 6 and get to work in beautiful Tokai at a well-known growing fund services business. The role is office based so living in the southern suburbs will make your life easier.

What you’ll need

You’ll be a specialist in this space so you need to have gained no less than 3 years’ experience in a settlements/trade support role ideally in fund services where you have gained experience with local and offshore trades across all asset classes, so a range of asset class knowledge is preferred. A degree is highly advantageous.

What you’ll get

You’ll get to join a large and still growing fund services company where growth opportunities exists in all areas of the business. Your team works on a shift rotation where you will work either 07:00-16:00 or 08:00-17:00 and only ever work overtime round month end and no excessive overtime is required. A solid salary and great benefits are on offer.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

settlements

Money market

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position