Social Auxiliary Worker at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun

JOB PROFILE – Social Auxiliary Worker

REPORTING TO

Senior Social Worker

NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES

None

OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION

To provide intake support services to the social worker within the community programme.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Interviews new clients to assess the initial needs and contain the emotions of the client, and then set a date for therapeutic work to begin with the SW.

Manages Social Worker’s diary.

Contact clients to remind them of appointments.

Provide administrative support for filing, making appointments for networking, confirming school talks, completing pre-and post-therapy assessment reports, collation of stats and reports.

makes arrangements for group work (calling clients, booking venue, arranging refreshments)

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Social Auxiliary Work Diploma

Training in basic/advanced counselling skills

Registration with the Council for Social Service Profession.

Matric (Grade 12) certificate

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 1 year’s appropriate experience

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

Good communication skills

Attention to detail

Organizing skills

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Competent, self-motivated, honest, integrity, friendly.

Communication – Clearly conveying information and ideas; ensuring understanding. Comprehending communication from others. Effective verbal and written communication ability.

Initiative – Making active attempts to influence events to achieve goals; self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.

Flexibility – Ability to adapt to changing circumstances where required.

Desired Skills:

Communication (Verbal And Written)

Attention to detail

Active Listening

Problem Solving And Decision Making

Learn more/Apply for this position