Social Auxiliary Worker at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun
JOB PROFILE – Social Auxiliary Worker
REPORTING TO
Senior Social Worker
NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES
None
OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION
To provide intake support services to the social worker within the community programme.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Interviews new clients to assess the initial needs and contain the emotions of the client, and then set a date for therapeutic work to begin with the SW.
- Manages Social Worker’s diary.
- Contact clients to remind them of appointments.
- Provide administrative support for filing, making appointments for networking, confirming school talks, completing pre-and post-therapy assessment reports, collation of stats and reports.
- makes arrangements for group work (calling clients, booking venue, arranging refreshments)
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Social Auxiliary Work Diploma
- Training in basic/advanced counselling skills
- Registration with the Council for Social Service Profession.
- Matric (Grade 12) certificate
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
Minimum of 1 year’s appropriate experience
SKILLS REQUIREMENTS
- Good communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Organizing skills
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Competent, self-motivated, honest, integrity, friendly.
- Communication – Clearly conveying information and ideas; ensuring understanding. Comprehending communication from others. Effective verbal and written communication ability.
- Initiative – Making active attempts to influence events to achieve goals; self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.
- Flexibility – Ability to adapt to changing circumstances where required.
Desired Skills:
- Communication (Verbal And Written)
- Attention to detail
- Active Listening
- Problem Solving And Decision Making