SOP Training Specialist -Terminal/Manufacturing Pl

Minimum Requirements

Matric AND/OR relative Diploma/Degree

Training Qualifications formal Assessor Qualification, formal Facilitator Qualification

Preferred – Moderator Qualification

Min 2 years of Standard Operating Procedures training experience in an operational environment

Technical expertise related to terminal operations and knowledge of terminal systems and equipment

Experience in reviewing Standard Operating Procedures

Experience in developing, reviewing and updating training material related to Standard Operating Procedures in an operational environment

Responsibilities

Assists in verifying that critical equipment inspections are being performed as per frequencies and per requirements.

The role supports the terminal teams to identify and update changes to SOP

Perform operational training

Perform Competency Observations on operations staff

Assist in developing, updating and review of Standard Operating Procedures and Checklist

Perform verification’s on operations staff of critical equipment inspections

Maintain operational Training Material

