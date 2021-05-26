Talent Sourcing Specialist (Technology) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

In this role you will provide a specialist technology sourcing service for the purpose of talent acquisition, through a process of appropriate channel selection and/or creation, appropriate direct sourcing techniques, market research and lead generation, applicant screening and engagement.

Source Talent:

Develop and apply innovative and effective sourcing techniques to generate a pool of suitable candidates based on a business requirement for highly sought after technical skill sets

Proactively create and maintain a pipeline of potential candidates

Gather relevant market intelligence in order to meet current and future resourcing needs

Build a strong network of talent within the relevant technology sector

Attract Talent:

Attract and engage with potential candidates by thoroughly understanding the relevant business unit requirements through close partnership with the recruiting line manager and Talent Acquisition Specialist

Through initial candidate screenings, acquire relevant candidate information and clarify key areas of experience to match role suitability

Shortlist and present applications who meet the agreed job specifications

Be an advocate for the Capitec EVP, Culture and Fundamentals

Minimum Experience

3-4 years’s experience in:

Direct sourcing techniques and methods, specifically aimed at passive candidates with scarce and/or critical skill sets

Telephonic screening techniques for the purpose of shortlisting or attracting candidates

Upholding an excellent candidate experience through effective reponse handling and timeous candidate feedback

Market Mapping and gathering market intelligence

Sourcing talent across information technology, data and digital industries

Working in a target driven environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificates / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant degre in Psychology or Industrial/Organisational Psychology

Knowledge (Minimum)

General HR processes and procedures

Relevant legislation (i.e. LRA, Employment Equity Act)

Effective and efficient telephonic interviewing/screening techniques

Competency based recruitment

Sourcing approaches and methods

Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Communication Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals

