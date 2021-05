Team Lead : Staff Loands

Industry, organisational and business awareness skill and knowledge;

Quality assurance skill and knowledge;

Continuous improvement skill and knowledge;

Continued learning and/or professional development skill and knowledge;

Finance strategy knowledge and skill;

Finance planning knowledge and skill;

Finance legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill;

Financial accounting knowledge and skill;

Financial analysis and reporting knowledge and skill

Financial reconciliation knowledge and skill

Taxation knowledge and skill

Staff loan and benefits administration knowledge and skill

Payroll administration knowledge and skill

Pension administration knowledge and skill

Must have BCom degree or equivalent

At least 8 years experience in Staff loans, pensions funds etc

FULL JOB SPEC WILL BE PROVIDED ON REQUEST

