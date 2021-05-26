Technician – Waste Management

Reference: JC50100

Our client who specializes in the manufacturing of large scale transportation containers is seeking a Waste Management Technician to join their team

Requirements:

National Diploma/Degree in Operations Management with Technical/Production background

Six Sigma Greenbelt

Lean Manufacturing experience

Requirement Experience:

Proven record of performance excellence and trusted professional credibility

Experienced & passionate team-leader with proven problem solving experience and organizational process focused

Technical experience in Manufacturing Industry of 5 years

Welding equipment and industrial machinery experience

Lean Manufacturing – (5’s,TPM, Value Stream Mapping, OEE, Just in Time, Plan-Do-Check-Act, Error Proofing and Root Cause Analysis)

Project management experience

Good organizational, supervisory and leadership experience

Good presentation & training skills experience

The key responsibilities include the following:

Perform gap analysis to identify deficiencies in business processes and programs and recommending adjustments to programs and/or processes

Support the plant leadership with strategic planning and special projects to ensure the plant meet future growth in revenue and towards world class manufacturing

Link process deficiencies directly to bottom line impact. Improvement Savings to AOP Performance

Plan budget and manage costs related to operational improvement initiatives

Waste reduction through Lean Manufacturing principals and tools, VSM, TPM ,5’s, Standardization

Supply Point Consumable Waste Management through the vending machine system and analyses

Manage Consumable and tool rework process

Develop and investigate potential new rework processes

Testing of potential new consumables

Hand tools standardisation

Support CI strategic projects as assigned – (5’s, TPM, Process Improvements)

Research and Implement potential new equipment and machinery

Control of rework area metal scrap sales

Use appropriate problem-solving tools to provide rapid improvement with sustainable results

Complete one weekly A3 problem solving document

Additional Requirement:

Change Agent & Leader

Good technical knowledge of the Six Sigma subject matter

Computer “MS” software packages skilled

Proven leadership skills and business acumen – performance driven

Broad strategic thinker, with clear vision and direction of change management and a passion for Continuous Improvement

Good project management skills, disciplined with a high sense of urgency

Strong interpersonal capabilities, and able to work cross-functionally with other leaders on sensitive and/or emotive issues

Good understanding of Operations management

Analytical Thinker

Change Management Skills

Basic understanding of Quality Management Systems

Problem-solving

Have excellent verbal and written English language skills

Must be prepared to undergo written and verbal assessments

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

