Technician – Waste Management

Reference: JC50100
Our client who specializes in the manufacturing of large scale transportation containers is seeking a Waste Management Technician to join their team
Requirements:
- National Diploma/Degree in Operations Management with Technical/Production background
- Six Sigma Greenbelt
- Lean Manufacturing experience
Requirement Experience:
- Proven record of performance excellence and trusted professional credibility
- Experienced & passionate team-leader with proven problem solving experience and organizational process focused
- Technical experience in Manufacturing Industry of 5 years
- Welding equipment and industrial machinery experience
- Lean Manufacturing – (5’s,TPM, Value Stream Mapping, OEE, Just in Time, Plan-Do-Check-Act, Error Proofing and Root Cause Analysis)
- Project management experience
- Good organizational, supervisory and leadership experience
- Good presentation & training skills experience
The key responsibilities include the following:
- Perform gap analysis to identify deficiencies in business processes and programs and recommending adjustments to programs and/or processes
- Support the plant leadership with strategic planning and special projects to ensure the plant meet future growth in revenue and towards world class manufacturing
- Link process deficiencies directly to bottom line impact. Improvement Savings to AOP Performance
- Plan budget and manage costs related to operational improvement initiatives
- Waste reduction through Lean Manufacturing principals and tools, VSM, TPM ,5’s, Standardization
- Supply Point Consumable Waste Management through the vending machine system and analyses
- Manage Consumable and tool rework process
- Develop and investigate potential new rework processes
- Testing of potential new consumables
- Hand tools standardisation
- Support CI strategic projects as assigned – (5’s, TPM, Process Improvements)
- Research and Implement potential new equipment and machinery
- Control of rework area metal scrap sales
- Use appropriate problem-solving tools to provide rapid improvement with sustainable results
- Complete one weekly A3 problem solving document
Additional Requirement:
- Change Agent & Leader
- Good technical knowledge of the Six Sigma subject matter
- Computer “MS” software packages skilled
- Proven leadership skills and business acumen – performance driven
- Broad strategic thinker, with clear vision and direction of change management and a passion for Continuous Improvement
- Good project management skills, disciplined with a high sense of urgency
- Strong interpersonal capabilities, and able to work cross-functionally with other leaders on sensitive and/or emotive issues
- Good understanding of Operations management
- Analytical Thinker
- Change Management Skills
- Basic understanding of Quality Management Systems
- Problem-solving
- Have excellent verbal and written English language skills
- Must be prepared to undergo written and verbal assessments
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- National Diploma/Degree in Operations Management with Technical/Production background
- Six Sigma Greenbelt
- Lean Manufacturing Experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree