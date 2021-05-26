Our client in the FMCG industry is seeking a Temp Code 14 Driver for a 3-month contract based in East London. Minimum Requirements:- Code 14 driver’s license Superlink experience. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
