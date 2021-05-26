Temp Code 14 Driver

Our client in the FMCG industry is seeking a Temp Code 14 Driver for a 3-month contract based in East London. Minimum Requirements:- Code 14 driver’s license Superlink experience. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Code 14 drivers license

Superlink experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Truck Driver

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position