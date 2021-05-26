TERRITORY SALES AGENT at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Must have passed matric, South African and available immediately for an interview upon request!
Character Traits We Seek in a Candidate:
-Leadership skills, the ability to prioritize workloads and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment
-Strong problem-solving skills with an understanding of the impact that the Client Services team has on the company
-Demonstrate initiative and the ability to work with minimal supervision
– Clear verbal and written communications skills
– Strong sales ability or Confidence to complete the sales process
If you are what we are looking for email us your CV to [Email Address Removed]/ [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Field Sales
About The Employer:
Gri-Direct Rustenburg