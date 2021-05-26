TERRITORY SALES AGENT at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Must have passed matric, South African and available immediately for an interview upon request!

Character Traits We Seek in a Candidate:

-Leadership skills, the ability to prioritize workloads and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment

-Strong problem-solving skills with an understanding of the impact that the Client Services team has on the company

-Demonstrate initiative and the ability to work with minimal supervision

– Clear verbal and written communications skills

– Strong sales ability or Confidence to complete the sales process

If you are what we are looking for email us your CV to [Email Address Removed] / [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Field Sales

About The Employer:

Gri-Direct Rustenburg

