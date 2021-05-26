Waste Management Technician

Duties:
– Perform gap analysis to identify deficiencies in business processes and programs and recommending adjustments to programs and/or processes
– Support the plant leadership with strategic planning and special projects to ensure the plant meet future growth in revenue and towards world class manufacturing
– Link process deficiencies directly to bottom line impact. Improvement Savings to AOP Performance
– Plan budget and manage costs related to operational improvement initiatives
– Waste reduction through Lean Manufacturing principals and tools, VSM, TPM ,5s, Standardization
– Supply Point Consumable Waste Management through the vending machine system and analyses
– Manage Consumable and tool rework process
– Develop and investigate potential new rework processes
– Testing of potential new consumables
– Hand tools standardisation
– Support CI strategic projects as assigned (5s, TPM, Process Improvements)
– Research and Implement potential new equipment and machinery
– Control of rework area metal scrap sales
– Use appropriate problem-solving tools to provide rapid improvement with sustainable results
– Complete one weekly A3 problem solving document
Requirements:
– A National Diploma/Degree in Operations Management with Technical/Production background
– Six Sigma Greenbelt
– Lean Manufacturing experience
– Technical experience in Manufacturing Industry of 5 years
– Welding equipment and industrial machinery experience
– Lean Manufacturing (5s,TPM, Value Stream Mapping, OEE, Just in Time, Plan-Do-Check-Act, Error Proofing and Root Cause Analysis)
– Project management experience