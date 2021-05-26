Waste Management Technician

Duties:

– Perform gap analysis to identify deficiencies in business processes and programs and recommending adjustments to programs and/or processes

– Support the plant leadership with strategic planning and special projects to ensure the plant meet future growth in revenue and towards world class manufacturing

– Link process deficiencies directly to bottom line impact. Improvement Savings to AOP Performance

– Plan budget and manage costs related to operational improvement initiatives

– Waste reduction through Lean Manufacturing principals and tools, VSM, TPM ,5s, Standardization

– Supply Point Consumable Waste Management through the vending machine system and analyses

– Manage Consumable and tool rework process

– Develop and investigate potential new rework processes

– Testing of potential new consumables

– Hand tools standardisation

– Support CI strategic projects as assigned (5s, TPM, Process Improvements)

– Research and Implement potential new equipment and machinery

– Control of rework area metal scrap sales

– Use appropriate problem-solving tools to provide rapid improvement with sustainable results

– Complete one weekly A3 problem solving document

Requirements:

– A National Diploma/Degree in Operations Management with Technical/Production background

– Six Sigma Greenbelt

– Lean Manufacturing experience

– Technical experience in Manufacturing Industry of 5 years

– Welding equipment and industrial machinery experience

– Lean Manufacturing (5s,TPM, Value Stream Mapping, OEE, Just in Time, Plan-Do-Check-Act, Error Proofing and Root Cause Analysis)

– Project management experience

