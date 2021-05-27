Accountant at Headhunters

Our client who operates in various industries is currently looking to employ an Accountant.

The position will be based in Port Elizabeth.

Responsibilities:

  • Financial Supervision and/ or performance of various tasks in the following areas, including but not limited to:
  • Financial support to various projects targeting revenue enhancement, cost control and risk management.
  • Monthly management accounts preparation and reporting.
  • Inventory and cost of sales control.
  • Debtors control.
  • Creditors control.
  • Fixed assets control.
  • Banking control.
  • Finalisation of monthly trial balances including journals and reconciliations.
  • Statutory returns (VAT, PAYE)

Education and Experience:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary accounting qualification.
  • Proven accounting experience.
  • Proven ability to communicate effectively with all staff at all levels.
  • Shown the ability to think independently and operate without supervision and guidance.
  • High level of professionalism, confidentiality and good interpersonal skills.
  • Computer literate with high level of accuracy.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines/ time constraints.
  • Problem and conflict solving problems.
  • Able to communicate verbally in a clear, concise, professional, tactful, diplomatic and sincere manner on all levels.
  • Good planning, organisational, analytical and decision making skills.
  • High level of accuracy with good attention to details.

