Accountant at Headhunters

Our client who operates in various industries is currently looking to employ an Accountant.

The position will be based in Port Elizabeth.

Responsibilities:

Financial Supervision and/ or performance of various tasks in the following areas, including but not limited to:

Financial support to various projects targeting revenue enhancement, cost control and risk management.

Monthly management accounts preparation and reporting.

Inventory and cost of sales control.

Debtors control.

Creditors control.

Fixed assets control.

Banking control.

Finalisation of monthly trial balances including journals and reconciliations.

Statutory returns (VAT, PAYE)

Education and Experience:

Matric

Tertiary accounting qualification.

Proven accounting experience.

Proven ability to communicate effectively with all staff at all levels.

Shown the ability to think independently and operate without supervision and guidance.

High level of professionalism, confidentiality and good interpersonal skills.

Computer literate with high level of accuracy.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines/ time constraints.

Problem and conflict solving problems.

Able to communicate verbally in a clear, concise, professional, tactful, diplomatic and sincere manner on all levels.

Good planning, organisational, analytical and decision making skills.

High level of accuracy with good attention to details.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position