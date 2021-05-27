Accountant at Headhunters

Our client who operates in various industries is currently looking to employ an Accountant.
The position will be based in Port Elizabeth.
Responsibilities:
- Financial Supervision and/ or performance of various tasks in the following areas, including but not limited to:
- Financial support to various projects targeting revenue enhancement, cost control and risk management.
- Monthly management accounts preparation and reporting.
- Inventory and cost of sales control.
- Debtors control.
- Creditors control.
- Fixed assets control.
- Banking control.
- Finalisation of monthly trial balances including journals and reconciliations.
- Statutory returns (VAT, PAYE)
Education and Experience:
- Matric
- Tertiary accounting qualification.
- Proven accounting experience.
- Proven ability to communicate effectively with all staff at all levels.
- Shown the ability to think independently and operate without supervision and guidance.
- High level of professionalism, confidentiality and good interpersonal skills.
- Computer literate with high level of accuracy.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines/ time constraints.
- Problem and conflict solving problems.
- Able to communicate verbally in a clear, concise, professional, tactful, diplomatic and sincere manner on all levels.
- Good planning, organisational, analytical and decision making skills.
- High level of accuracy with good attention to details.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.