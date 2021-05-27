Agent: Branch Administrative Support at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
To provide support and service to designated stakeholders (including both internal and external, and excisting and potential clients) in full adherence with Capitec values and set SLAs, policies and procedures
Experience
Minimum:
- 1-2 years’ experience* in a banking, retail, finance, client service environment.
Ideal:
- Inventory Management
- Stock taking
- A minimum of 2 years’ financial or administrative experience, specifically in a financial/accounting environment.
- Experience in working with SAP (S4Hana)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Accounting – Financial Accounting or Accounting – Management Accounting
Knowledge
Minimum
- General office systems
Ideal:
- Working knowledge (role specific) of legislation relevant to banking environment (i.a. FICA, National Credit Act (NCA), Consumer Protection Act (CPA), Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI)
- Capitec Bank policies, including:
- HR policies, disciplinary code and procedures
- KPA procedures and policies
- Adherence policies
- On line and cell phone banking process and technical frameworks
- Capitec banking system
- Client relationship principles and environment
- Liaising with 3rd party providers (role specific)*
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Administration Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Attention to Detail
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Working with People
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Persuading and Influencing
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Adapting and Responding to Change
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Comfortable with repetitive work
- Willingness to work flexible hours (including Saturdays and Public Holidays)
- Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments