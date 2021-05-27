Agent: Branch Administrative Support at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To provide support and service to designated stakeholders (including both internal and external, and excisting and potential clients) in full adherence with Capitec values and set SLAs, policies and procedures

Experience

Minimum:

1-2 years’ experience* in a banking, retail, finance, client service environment.

Ideal:

Inventory Management

Stock taking

A minimum of 2 years’ financial or administrative experience, specifically in a financial/accounting environment.

Experience in working with SAP (S4Hana)

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Accounting – Financial Accounting or Accounting – Management Accounting

Knowledge

Minimum

General office systems

Ideal:

Working knowledge (role specific) of legislation relevant to banking environment (i.a. FICA, National Credit Act (NCA), Consumer Protection Act (CPA), Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI)

Capitec Bank policies, including:

HR policies, disciplinary code and procedures

KPA procedures and policies

Adherence policies

On line and cell phone banking process and technical frameworks

Capitec banking system

Client relationship principles and environment

Liaising with 3rd party providers (role specific)*

Skills

Communications Skills

Administration Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Attention to Detail

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Working with People

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Persuading and Influencing

Following Instructions and Procedures

Adapting and Responding to Change

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Comfortable with repetitive work

Willingness to work flexible hours (including Saturdays and Public Holidays)

Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments

Learn more/Apply for this position