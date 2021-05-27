Building Manager – Cape Town at The Focus Group

- Take full responsibility for and to ensure that the buildings under his responsibility are maintained in pristine condition. This is achieved by putting in place the Planned Maintenance Programme and responding timeously and efficiently to ad hoc repairs required.
- Facilitate communications between the Facilities Management department and the occupants and users of all the buildings, providing solutions for related problemsTo assist and engage the Facilities Managers as well as support the property managers in the planning, management and monitoring of all aspects related to the management of the portfolio and inspection of work to ensure that quality standards are maintained or improved. Also, to ensure strong customer relationships are built and expectations are met and managed
Key Performance Areas (KPAs)
- Ensure effective business relations with
- Takes charge of all emergencies and ensures responsible back-up is available in order to take corrective action as necessary.
- Manage the outsourced service providers teams, including any specialized services
- Conduct regular inspections of the
- Implement and manage a planned maintenance
- Implements all maintenance and general procurement of materials and parts, schedules installations and oversees that such repairs are accomplished in a safe and timely
- Manage any ad hoc repairs and maintenance as
- Take responsibility for the maintenance of all critical equipment in
- Establish and maintain a safe, clean, attractive and effective environment for all employees
- Provide services and support in a high quality, cost-effective manner by motivating the maintenance workforce.
- Provide and maintain the necessary tools, materials and equipment for efficient and safe
- Maintains accurate records with regard to annual inspection of equipment and general preventative maintenance including rotational work assignment and over-time allowances and staff related
- Demonstrate responsible management of budgetary
Job Knowledge:
- OHSA knowledge and its application
- General building maintenance
- Functional knowledge of procurement processes
- 3 years Building management or technical or similar experience
Education:
- Grade 12 (essential)
- Relevant technical/trade certification (desirable)