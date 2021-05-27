Business Analyst – policy management software

Durbanville R 4O 000 PM CTC

Software Company who offers a comprehensive policy management software that enables their clients business to register, administrate and handle claims for the Insurance Industry seeks a Senior Business Analyst who is an agile person who will be able to help bridge the gap and improve efficiency between business and IT. You will be responsible for to gathering information, documenting processes, and confirming the final documents with users, improving processes, conducting research and analysing data in order to come up with solutions to business problems and help to introduce these systems to business and clients. You will be responsible for evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing, implementing solutions and creating informative, actionable and repeatable reporting that highlights relevant business trends and opportunities for improvement. You will identify and establish scope and parameters of requirements analysis on a project-by-project basis to define project impact, outcome criteria, and metrics. Participate in the QA and the selection of any requirements documentation software solutions that the organization may opt to use that will have an impact in the experience. Translate conceptual customer requirements into functional requirements in a clear manner that is comprehensible to developers/project team and create process models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to provide direction to developers and/or the project team. Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification and min 10 years’ experience. The ideal candidate has exposure to the Insurance Industry and has extensive experience in technical writing, negotiating and influencing skills, the ability to delegate and manage own workload and timelines. Mail [Email Address Removed]

