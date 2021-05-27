Business Development Manager

Our client is actively looking for a Business Development Manager in Cape Town.

Duties & Responsibilities

Development of new and retention business:

Focus on development of New Business Revenue growth through prospecting, qualifying and closing the deal.

Prepare tenders, reports, presentations, and approve rates for types of customers.

Generate and follow up on qualified leads in line with company specific requirements.

Analyse clients’ needs and propose various courier solutions accordingly and close the deal.

Meet or exceed sales growth targets set by management for new and retention customers.

Profile and penetrate target accounts selected and ranked by management. Priority will be given to higher ranked targets, but all identified targets must be prospected to generate new and/or increased business.

Service existing (“retention”) accounts to increase business by developing relationships and identifying needs

Make 25 quality sales calls (visits or telephone) a week to existing and prospective new accounts.

Submit a weekly report to management summarizing appointments, telephone prospecting, and focus on targeted companies, competition news, and other industry-related updates.

Document all business development activity in WNE’s CRM platform.

Conduct customer ‘education’ and service information meetings with clients/prospects.

Attend and participate in trade shows, seminars and sales meetings.

Review monthly comparison reports to grow your territory-if business is down be in front of the decision maker to determine the cause and make a change-if there is growth, capitalize on it.

Service Excellence:

Ensure continuous follow-up by the Sales team on pending clients.

Manage and retain client relationships on all levels and provide a professional service including after- sales service, client enquiries and regular follow ups.

Sales Targets and Administration:

Exceed sales objective of assigned targets by promoting and selling courier services through professional sales targets.

Ensure consistent achievement of all relevant product / monthly targets.

Submit weekly reports to the General Manager, this will enable him to monitor your weekly activities.

Manage all relevant internal administrative processes.

Attend all meetings and submit weekly stats.

Ensure commission sheets are signed off by the General Manager and submitted to HR.

Product Management:

Learn new product knowledge and acquire improved selling skills and communicate to the Sales team.

Keep abreast of competition services and markets.

Communication:

Ensure effective and ongoing communication between the Sales teams and supporting departments within the company at all levels.

Respond and assist on all Sales department queries as communicated by the Sales team.

Ensure effective communication with General Manager and colleagues.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Matric or relevant Senior Certificate equivalent

MS Office Suite (especially Excel)

Minimum of 5 years Sales experience, preferably from courier industry

Candidate MUST come from courier / freight industry (IMPERATIVE)

Should you with to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

New Business Development

Retention of Business

Service Excellence

Sales Targets and Administration

Client Oriantated

Negotiation Skills

Time Management

Target Driven

Product Management

External SAles

Cold calling

Staff Management

Logistics Experience

Courier Experiance

Key Account Development

Closing deals

qualifying clients

Selling

Sales Development

Solution Selling

Selling experience

Developing Sales Strategies

New Business Opportunities

Learn more/Apply for this position