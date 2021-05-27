Business System Analyst (Salesforce) at TalentCRU

Company DescriptionInnovative dynamic company in the financial services industry
Job DescriptionMain Responsibilities
- Analyze the gaps in the requirements and point out the appropriate solution in order to solve
- Build solution design
- Create, analyze and validate detailed functional specifications
- Lead or participate in solution design workshops
Skills & Requirements
- 5 years’ experience as a Business Systems Analyst supporting end-to-end solutions design and implementing significant functional change and numerous implementations
- Strong understanding of Sales Force (certificate will be an advantage)
- Good knowledge of the P&C (Property & Casualty) Space – Essential
- Experience working in Agile environments
- Excellent analytical skills
- Excellent system design skills
Qualifications
- Relevant Degree (Preferrably in Mathematics and Statistics)
- Salesforce certified
Additional InformationPartner with various stakeholders in solving business and technology problems through analysis and design of business solutions, within a project environment. Own the analysis and design of business solutions from requirements elicitation to business case modelling. Continuously work to articulate the needs of business and drive business value through fit-for-purpose IT Solution Delivery.
