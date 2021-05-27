Business System Analyst (Salesforce) at TalentCRU

Company DescriptionInnovative dynamic company in the financial services industry

Job DescriptionMain Responsibilities

Analyze the gaps in the requirements and point out the appropriate solution in order to solve

Build solution design

Create, analyze and validate detailed functional specifications

Lead or participate in solution design workshops

Skills & Requirements

5 years’ experience as a Business Systems Analyst supporting end-to-end solutions design and implementing significant functional change and numerous implementations

Strong understanding of Sales Force (certificate will be an advantage)

Good knowledge of the P&C (Property & Casualty) Space – Essential

Experience working in Agile environments

Excellent analytical skills

Excellent system design skills

Qualifications

Relevant Degree (Preferrably in Mathematics and Statistics)

Salesforce certified

Additional InformationPartner with various stakeholders in solving business and technology problems through analysis and design of business solutions, within a project environment. Own the analysis and design of business solutions from requirements elicitation to business case modelling. Continuously work to articulate the needs of business and drive business value through fit-for-purpose IT Solution Delivery.

About The Employer:

