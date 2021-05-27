Chief Data Officer at Barloworld Equipment

The Chief Data Officer is responsible for providing leadership for the value creation from the use of the organisation’s data assets though data exploitation, envisioning data-enabled strategies and the enablement of business outcomes through analytics, data and analytics governance and organisational information policy.

The role is responsible for the oversight and management of the:

Data warehousing.

Data analytics.

Data science.

Big data initiatives.

Information lifecycle management and governance.

Alignment of data policy and administration with relevant regulatory and legal mandates.

Key deliverables and outputs:

Is responsible for driving the exploitation of the value of organisational information assets and the related analytics used to render insights for business decision making through the establishment and leading of a data and analytics centre of excellence.

Defines data and information strategy practices in partnership with the Chief Digital Officer (CDO) to ensure the ongoing ability of the organisation to use data and information as a competitive advantage.

Drives the development and deployment of the organisation’s data and analytics platforms for digital business.

Leads the development of data and analytics products.

Engages with senior organisational leadership to govern and create a culture that manages data and information as an organisational asset.

Identifies and standardises the use and governance of data and analytics in support of the organisation’s business strategy. This includes the governance of data and algorithms used for analysis, analytical applications and automated decision making.

Institutes a programmatic approach to identify, prioritise and execute the data and analytics initiatives with clear alignment to the business outcomes.

Innovates and expands the organisation’s analytics offerings with the view of championing the information service offerings to customers and commercialising the data and analytics management capabilities.

Identifies new kinds, types and sources of data to drive business innovation throughout the organisation and defines the supporting processes for the effective integration of new data.

Organises and leads a data and analytics governance structure to provide oversight for the management and advancement of data and information management principles, stewardship and custodianship of data and analytics and support the evolvement and institutionalisation of organisational behaviours needed for effective information lifecycle management.

Measures master and reference data for compliance to policy, standards and conceptual models.

Assures the deployment and management of data quality monitoring practices.

Oversees the integration and staging of data and the development and maintenance of the data lakes, data warehouse and data marts for use by analysts throughout the organisation.

In time and where practical, facilitates the evolution to self-service analytics and data preparation.

Overview: Essential individual competencies to be successful in the job:Academic qualifications:

Essential:

Bachelor’s degree in IT.

Master’s degree in an data/information science-related field or business administration.

Work experience:

Essential:

12 to 15 years of practical experience in the field of IT with at least 5 to 7 years in an data/information science-related position.

5+ years progressive leadership experience in leading cross-functional teams or organisational programmes, operating and influencing effectively across the organisation. Experience in integrating complex, cross-corporate process and information strategies. Practical and demonstrated experience in multiple data and information science domains.

Advantageous:

Strategy and management consulting experience.

Knowledge:

Essential:

Expert knowledge of information strategies, including planning and execution, policy development and maintenance.

Familiarity with business information generation and analysis methods.

Solid knowledge of developing a framework for information and analytics governance. Demonstrated knowledge of information systems/tools and related software for data management.

Broad knowledge of the complete spectrum of all data and information science domains, e.g. data warehousing, business intelligence, data governance, data architecture, data integration, data classification, data quality management, master data management.

Skills:

Essential:

Excellent business acumen and interpersonal skills with the ability to work across business lines at senior levels to influence and effect change to achieve common goals. Excellent oral and written communication skills, including the ability to translate amongst the languages used by executive, business, IT and quant stakeholders.

Outstanding analytical abilities.

Advanced critical, conceptual and creative thinking and problem-solving skills to spot trends, identify new technology developments, perform in-depth analysis of business technology requirements.

Ability to effectively drive business, culture and technology change in a dynamic and complex operating environment.

Effective negotiation skills at all levels (externally and internally).

Highly developed interpersonal skills to network effectively, handle conflict, including sensitivity to diversity.

Ability to multi-task.

Personal Attributes:

Essential:

Concern for defining future strategy.

A preference for translating strategy into action.

Passion for optimising business performance.

Commitment to behaving ethically and correctly.

Strong inclination for change agility.

Orientation to growing and nurturing relationships.

Remain resilient under stress and pressure.

Commitment to maintaining business knowledge.

Advantageous:

Focus on innovating.

Preference for making contact with others.

Strong drive to growing the business.

Strong customer centricity.

Preference for thinking practically.

Concern about aligning with best practices.

Focus on convincing and persuading.

Preference for team working.

Desired Skills:

Data Science

Data warehousing

Data analytics

Big data initiatives

Data Governance

Data integration

Data quality management

Data classification

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

