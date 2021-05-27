Chief Executive Supply Chain Management/Logistics

A Chief Executive Supply Chain Management/Logistics vacancy is available at a listed multinational diversified Retail Group in Northern Suburbs. RNeg + Incentives + share options.

Requirements

EE position.

Relevant degree.

At least 15 years of Senior Management exposure in a Supply Chain Management/Logistics/Distribution Centre environment. Candidate must have a proven track record in an Executive Management role, managing a Business Unit or Division with full responsibility for the profitability of the Unit.

Must have a strategic insight into inbound and outbound logistics as well as distribution centres with an inventory of thousands of different products.

The candidate must be strategically inclined and able to make strategic decisions that are sometimes out of the box. Ability to manage in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Key Performance

Management of business unit.

Operating on Exco level.

Full P+L responsibility

Strategic and Operational Management and Advising

Developing and streamlining systems and processes.

Continuous improvement, world-class best practices and services.

Key client liaison and management.

Business development and optimisation.

Contingency planning.

Pro-active strategies to minimise wastage and theft.

Management of senior staff, monitoring and development.

Managing of service providers and negotiating key contracts.

Ensuring compliance and corporate governance.

Fast-paced retail environment.

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our client may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

