Commercial Manager (CA) – Group Shared Services

We have a Commercial Manager – Group Shared Services vacancy in the retail industry, part of listed entities. Long-established brands. Greater Cape Town area.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The Commercial Manager provides strategic and operational support and direction to the Shared Services Divisions within the Group. The position will guide senior executives in making sound business decisions in the long and short term.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Take responsibility for the overall commercial and financial strategic management of shared services units and support the relevant executive as a business partner in this regard

Analyze the financial climate and market trends to assist senior executives in creating strategic plans for the future

Ensure that all of the company’s financial practices are in line with statutory regulations and legislation within a listed company

Present financial reports to board members, stakeholders and executives as may be required and assist with preparation depending on needs

Oversee and participate in projects that relate directly to the organizations revenue and expenses, cash flow, long-term investments, and reporting

Seek methods to enhance overall strategic financial performance and efficiency in the Shared Services Divisions of the Group

JOB INCUMBENT REQUIREMENTS

Qualified CA with more than 5 years experience in Finance on a senior level

Financial experience in a Retail company and/or listed environment would be advantageous

Knowledge and experience in financial control and governance

Business acumen and a good understanding of business processes, systems, and functions

Strategic ability

Agility, resilience, and stress tolerance to function successfully within a complex business environment

Strong Leadership, influencing, and people management skills

