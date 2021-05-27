Debtors and Creditors at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

Our Client is a well- established, Owner Managed, Specialist Retail and Wholesale Business. They are expanding from a small to a medium sized Business and are looking to grow their close knit team. They require a technically astute finance professional, who will be responsible for the Full debtors and Creditors Function for the business.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Degree or Tertiary qualification in Finance/Accounting

3 – 5 years’ experience in a Finance/accountant/bookkeeper Role

Debtors and Creditors Experience

Strong Customer Service, communication and Relationship building skills

Experience in a Retail environment would be beneficial.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Full Debtors and Creditors Management Function

General Financial Admin

This role requires a People-type Person, who is capable and confident in building and maintaining relationships with the Company’s long standing and valued Client Base. It will suit an innovative and entrepreneurially minded individual who enjoys “getting their hands dirty”, as the function will require involvement in various aspects of the business, over and above the day to day responsibilities.

The right person in this role will have the opportunity to grow with the business, taking on more roles and responsibilities as they advance in the company.

Desired Skills:

Experience in a Retail environment would be beneficial

Debtors and Creditors Experience

About The Employer:

For similar vacancies and more exciting opportunities please follow us on LinkedIn.

[URL Removed]

Should you meet the above minimum requirements, please submit your CV and a copy of your ID and Qualifications to [Email Address Removed] . Please quote the TITLE of this vacancy in the subject line of your email as reference. Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful, however we will keep your details on record, in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Policy, for suitable future roles. Should you wish to have your details removed from our Data Base please email: [Email Address Removed] , Thank you.

Learn more/Apply for this position