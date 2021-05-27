DevOps Engineer – Sunninghill – up to R750k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

May 27, 2021

A Medical group with a passion for excellence and the strategic vision to deliver sustainable, leading-edge healthcare solutions is looking to appoint a DevOps Engineer.

The role will require someone who is ready to take on an adventure by providing the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products.

The company works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

Requirements:

  • B.S. in Engineering or Computer Science
  • 3> or more years deploying Kubernetes
  • or more years Terraform
  • or more years HELM
  • or more years CI/CD
  • 2> of monitoring and alerting experience (Grafana, Prometheus)
  • 2 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud, AWS, or Azure
  • TCP IP networking knowledge
  • SRE experience e.g. (reliability/ resilience/ redundancy)
  • 4 or more years coding in programming language to build software or scripts
  • 8 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager
  • 2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases
  • 2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent
  • 1 year or more deploying Kafka or other messaging
  • Disaster recovery
  • Plus to experience with Envoy, Debezium, Greylog, and HashiCorp Vault
  • Plus to experience with HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the Cloud
  • Perks
  • The rare opportunity to change the world and be part of the team that designs, builds and implements technology solutions that bring affordable access to healthcare

Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with the Architect and Software Engineers
  • Microservice deployment on Kubernetes in Google Cloud Platform
  • Maintain CI/CD Pipeline
  • Create and Maintain deployment scripts
  • Maintain failover and disaster recovery
  • Maintain high security of all data and subsystems
  • Maintain databases
  • Maintain Grafana
  • Maintain Prometheus

