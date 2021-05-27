DevOps Engineer – Sunninghill – up to R750k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Medical group with a passion for excellence and the strategic vision to deliver sustainable, leading-edge healthcare solutions is looking to appoint a DevOps Engineer.

The role will require someone who is ready to take on an adventure by providing the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products.

The company works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

Requirements:

B.S. in Engineering or Computer Science

3> or more years deploying Kubernetes

or more years Terraform

or more years HELM

or more years CI/CD

2> of monitoring and alerting experience (Grafana, Prometheus)

2 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud, AWS, or Azure

TCP IP networking knowledge

SRE experience e.g. (reliability/ resilience/ redundancy)

4 or more years coding in programming language to build software or scripts

8 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager

2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases

2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent

1 year or more deploying Kafka or other messaging

Disaster recovery

Plus to experience with Envoy, Debezium, Greylog, and HashiCorp Vault

Plus to experience with HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the Cloud

Perks

The rare opportunity to change the world and be part of the team that designs, builds and implements technology solutions that bring affordable access to healthcare

Responsibilities:

Work closely with the Architect and Software Engineers

Microservice deployment on Kubernetes in Google Cloud Platform

Maintain CI/CD Pipeline

Create and Maintain deployment scripts

Maintain failover and disaster recovery

Maintain high security of all data and subsystems

Maintain databases

Maintain Grafana

Maintain Prometheus

