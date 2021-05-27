DevOps Engineer – Sunninghill – up to R750k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Medical group with a passion for excellence and the strategic vision to deliver sustainable, leading-edge healthcare solutions is looking to appoint a DevOps Engineer.
The role will require someone who is ready to take on an adventure by providing the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products.
The company works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.
Requirements:
- B.S. in Engineering or Computer Science
- 3> or more years deploying Kubernetes
- or more years Terraform
- or more years HELM
- or more years CI/CD
- 2> of monitoring and alerting experience (Grafana, Prometheus)
- 2 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud, AWS, or Azure
- TCP IP networking knowledge
- SRE experience e.g. (reliability/ resilience/ redundancy)
- 4 or more years coding in programming language to build software or scripts
- 8 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager
- 2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases
- 2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent
- 1 year or more deploying Kafka or other messaging
- Disaster recovery
- Plus to experience with Envoy, Debezium, Greylog, and HashiCorp Vault
- Plus to experience with HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the Cloud
- Perks
- The rare opportunity to change the world and be part of the team that designs, builds and implements technology solutions that bring affordable access to healthcare
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with the Architect and Software Engineers
- Microservice deployment on Kubernetes in Google Cloud Platform
- Maintain CI/CD Pipeline
- Create and Maintain deployment scripts
- Maintain failover and disaster recovery
- Maintain high security of all data and subsystems
- Maintain databases
- Maintain Grafana
- Maintain Prometheus
Reference Number for this position is SM53057 which is a permanent position based in Sunninghill offering a cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability.
