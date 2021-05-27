Direct Sales at Gro direct

Our business is now looking to employ Direct Sales Agents to take the next step in their career and continue to improve in our sales team, our business has expanded rapidly. This is a fast paced and exciting business with ambitious growth opportunities.

We now have the opportunity for a confident and outgoing Direct Sales Agents to join our team in Pretoria and help with the continuing expansion of our platform.

Key Responsibilities:

Building a strong, in-depth product knowledge of our products.

Educating clients to understand the features and benefits of our products.

Consistently achieving monthly goals.

Willing to push yourself to succeed.

Have great communication skills.

Ability to sell Directy to customers

Essential Criteria:

Strong negotiating and influencing skills with clients at all levels.

Passed and completed Matric

Ability to priorities, work under pressure and to meet deadlines.

Passion for selling and motivated by achieving results.

Confident and professional manner.

Excellent communication skills.

Must be positive and driven individual, with the tenacity and goal-driven attitude of a successful sales person.

Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; / email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position