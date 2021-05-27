DISPATCH AND RECEIVING MANAGER FMCG/FOOD/MEAT

Paarl

Meat Processing, Coldstore and Distribution plant seeks a Dispatch and Receiving Manager.

Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years experience as a dispatch / receiving manager in a cold storage environment

Manage staff compliment of 30 people

Work under pressure and meet deadlines

Own transport essential

Communications skills – English and Afrikaans

Must be computer literateDuties: (not limited to)Manage the movement of stock between departments, ensuring that the quantities are correctly booked in & outManage minimum stock levels in the dispatch departmentOversee & conduct weekly stock takes

Ensure that FIFO method is used at all times when booking out stock

Ensure that dispatch & waste area is kept in order

Ensure the accurate loading and offloading of products per invoice / delivery note

Manage staff to ensure company policies are complied with

Mail [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Dispatch

recieving

Manager

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Meat Processing, Coldstore and Distribution plant

