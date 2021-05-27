DISPATCH AND RECEIVING MANAGER FMCG/FOOD/MEAT

DISPATCH AND RECIEVING MANAGER FMCG/FOOD/MEAT
Meat Processing, Coldstore and Distribution plant seeks a Dispatch and Receiving Manager.
Requirements:
Minimum of 5 years experience as a dispatch / receiving manager in a cold storage environment
Manage staff compliment of 30 people
Work under pressure and meet deadlines
Own transport essential
Communications skills – English and Afrikaans
Must be computer literateDuties: (not limited to)Manage the movement of stock between departments, ensuring that the quantities are correctly booked in & outManage minimum stock levels in the dispatch departmentOversee & conduct weekly stock takes
Ensure that FIFO method is used at all times when booking out stock
Ensure that dispatch & waste area is kept in order
Ensure the accurate loading and offloading of products per invoice / delivery note
Manage staff to ensure company policies are complied with
