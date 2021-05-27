Divisional Human Resource Manager at Lewis Group

One of South Africa’s leading furniture and appliance retailers, has the following career opportunity for an individual with the necessary competence level, experience and drive.

We are inviting applications for the position of Divisional Human Resource Manager. The position is based in East London and will be responsible for the Human Resource function throughout the East London and surrounding areas.

Key Responsibilities:

Represent the Company at the CCMA

Responsible for recruitment of branch staff

Compilation of HR Management Information

Interface with the payroll to collect monthly report information

Consulting with Management line and staff regarding HR issues for more than 30 branches

Key Requirements:

Human Resources experience of at least 5 years as a generalist.

Sound experience in Industrial Relations and Recruitment & Selection

Retail experience will be an advantage

Qualification of at least a certificate in the HR field

Good planning, interpersonal and analytical skills

Effective writing skills in English

Must have represented an employer in arbitrations at the CCMA

Must have a code 08 driving license and be willing to travel

Must have a valid passport

Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to physio metric assessments

Desired Skills:

Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification

Drivers Licence

Willing to travel

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

