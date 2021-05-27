Divisional Human Resource Manager at Lewis Group

One of South Africa’s leading furniture and appliance retailers, has the following career opportunity for an individual with the necessary competence level, experience and drive.
We are inviting applications for the position of Divisional Human Resource Manager. The position is based in East London and will be responsible for the Human Resource function throughout the East London and surrounding areas.
Key Responsibilities:
- Represent the Company at the CCMA
- Responsible for recruitment of branch staff
- Compilation of HR Management Information
- Interface with the payroll to collect monthly report information
- Consulting with Management line and staff regarding HR issues for more than 30 branches
Key Requirements:
- Human Resources experience of at least 5 years as a generalist.
- Sound experience in Industrial Relations and Recruitment & Selection
- Retail experience will be an advantage
- Qualification of at least a certificate in the HR field
- Good planning, interpersonal and analytical skills
- Effective writing skills in English
- Must have represented an employer in arbitrations at the CCMA
- Must have a code 08 driving license and be willing to travel
- Must have a valid passport
- Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to physio metric assessments
Desired Skills:
- Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification
- Drivers Licence
- Willing to travel
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma