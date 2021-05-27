Finance Operations Intern

- To start your journey with our client in the Finance Operations team where you will spend time training on all of the company systems and build the skills to succeed in a high performing work environment. You will move on to assisting the team with meeting audit requirements, delivering on all day-to-day functions, and playing a key role in longer term projects. The on the job training you receive will provide you with the essential skills and knowledge for your future career.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Matric
- Degree or National Diploma in Finance or Accounting
- Be comfortable using basic to intermediate Microsoft Office applications
- Have a great attitude with the ability to build trusting relationships with others
- Excellent time management and communication skills
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Managing order compliance including sample testing for auditors
- Raising invoices
- Preparing, reviewing and processing credit notes
- Reviewing and actioning debit orders
- Fulfilling credit control activities including contacting customers
- Receipting of cash activities
- Assisting with the creation of key reports
Desired Skills:
- Finance Operations
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma