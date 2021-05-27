Finance Operations Intern

May 27, 2021

  • To start your journey with our client in the Finance Operations team where you will spend time training on all of the company systems and build the skills to succeed in a high performing work environment. You will move on to assisting the team with meeting audit requirements, delivering on all day-to-day functions, and playing a key role in longer term projects. The on the job training you receive will provide you with the essential skills and knowledge for your future career.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Matric
  • Degree or National Diploma in Finance or Accounting
  • Be comfortable using basic to intermediate Microsoft Office applications
  • Have a great attitude with the ability to build trusting relationships with others
  • Excellent time management and communication skills

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Managing order compliance including sample testing for auditors
  • Raising invoices
  • Preparing, reviewing and processing credit notes
  • Reviewing and actioning debit orders
  • Fulfilling credit control activities including contacting customers
  • Receipting of cash activities
  • Assisting with the creation of key reports

Desired Skills:

  • Finance Operations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

