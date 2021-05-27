Financial Accountant

A steel processing company is looking for a suitably experienced SAICA qualified Financial Accountant for their operations based outside of the Durban CBD area

Responsibilities

Oversee the entire accounting function of the company

Checking and Approval of EFT Payments done by the Bookkeeper

Approval and Review of:

Bank Reconciliations

Petty Cash Reconciliations (Weekly)

Credit Notes (Cross Check on documentation and reason)

Return and Debits (Cross Check on documentation and reason)

Journal Entries

Prepare stock reconciliations and assist with the stock count procedures’

Prepare a daily summary of the Cash Purchases, and Reconcile these Purchases to the Purchases as posted in Pastel

Prepare Monthly Petty Cash Reconciliations

Process and analyse daily cash flow information

Implement Petty Cash policies and also monitor compliance

Processing of month-end/ yearend journal entries

Preparation of Monthly Intercompany Accounts Balances and Transactions Working Papers

Implement and improve existing processes – GL, Reconciliations and Policies

Performance Monitoring and Managing of staff

Training staff and implementing new controls

Improve reporting deadlines and accuracy by motivating the financial team and directing the financial process

Prepare regular testing procedures to ensure the completeness of the sales and purchases transactions

Prepare month/year-end cut-off procedures to ensure that the sales and purchases is accounted for in the correct period.

Completing all Voucher of Correction’s and submitting of documents directly to SARS/ Customs.

Prepare and reconcile the following Financial Statement Line Items – Intercompany Balances (Loan, Customer and Supplier) and Transactions (Sales, Purchases, Processing Costs etc.)

Fixed Assets Register

Completion of Trade Receivable Analysis and Trade Payable Analysis and preparation of individual Reconciliations (Per Customer/ Supplier) where applicable

VAT Control Account

Preparation of Intercompany Balances and Transactions Confirmations (As art of the Interim and Yearend Audit Procedures)

Prepaid Expenses

Accruals

Deferred Taxation

Current Taxation

Prepare monthly Management accounts (Discussion Packs) which is discussed monthly with the Branch Manager.

Prepare and reconcile VAT control account and completion of VAT201 submissions to SARS

Prepare and submit Verification of VAT Declaration Supporting Documentation to SARS (When an audit from SARS side is required.)

Compiling of Interim and Yearend Audit Files (Both Electronic and Hard Copy) this file includes the following Working Papers:

Risk Assessment Analytical Procedures (Planning and Completion)

SPA Assessment (Planning)

Off the Shelf Questionnaire (Pastel)

Tax Specialist Involvement Assessment (Planning)

Estimates Working Paper (Planning)

System Descriptions of all major processes

Fraud Questionnaires

Opening Balance Working Paper

Going Concern Working Paper (Completion)

Cash Flow Statement Working Paper (Completion)

Reconciliations for all Balance Sheet Items and all major Income Statement Items

Lead Schedules/AFS Disclosure Reconciliations of all Balance Sheet Items

Journal Entry Working Paper – all journal entries documented in detail and split between the different users

Completeness Testing Procedures (Sales and Purchases)

Cut-Off Testing Procedures (Sales and Purchases)

Intercompany Account Balances and Transactions Confirmations

Liaising with Auditors, Review Audit findings and adjusting entries

Resolving and improving external audit queries

Completing Bookkeeper duties when the Bookkeeper is not available

Posting of Cash Purchases and completion of Police Register as and when required

Requirements

Grade 12/Matric

BCom Accounting degree

Must have completed SAICA Articles

Must have 3 – 5 years post articles relevant experience

Staff Management experience

In depth knowledge of full IFRS

In depth knowledge of the Income Tax and VAT Act

Good knowledge of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act

Knowledge of the Second-Hand Goods Act would be beneficial

Good all-round knowledge of inventory

Advanced computer literacy (Microsoft Office, Pastel Partner, VIP, Lariat/Recycle Prox)

Good interpersonal and communication skills

5 years + Pastel Partner experience is preferred

SA citizens only

Desired Skills:

Accounting responsibility

General Ledger

Cash Flow

VAT

Income Tax

VIP

Audit

Pastel Partner

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Steel processing company inland of Durban CBD

