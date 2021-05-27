A steel processing company is looking for a suitably experienced SAICA qualified Financial Accountant for their operations based outside of the Durban CBD area
Responsibilities
- Oversee the entire accounting function of the company
- Checking and Approval of EFT Payments done by the Bookkeeper
- Approval and Review of:
- Bank Reconciliations
- Petty Cash Reconciliations (Weekly)
- Credit Notes (Cross Check on documentation and reason)
- Return and Debits (Cross Check on documentation and reason)
- Journal Entries
- Prepare stock reconciliations and assist with the stock count procedures’
- Prepare a daily summary of the Cash Purchases, and Reconcile these Purchases to the Purchases as posted in Pastel
- Prepare Monthly Petty Cash Reconciliations
- Process and analyse daily cash flow information
- Implement Petty Cash policies and also monitor compliance
- Processing of month-end/ yearend journal entries
- Preparation of Monthly Intercompany Accounts Balances and Transactions Working Papers
- Implement and improve existing processes – GL, Reconciliations and Policies
- Performance Monitoring and Managing of staff
- Training staff and implementing new controls
- Improve reporting deadlines and accuracy by motivating the financial team and directing the financial process
- Prepare regular testing procedures to ensure the completeness of the sales and purchases transactions
- Prepare month/year-end cut-off procedures to ensure that the sales and purchases is accounted for in the correct period.
- Completing all Voucher of Correction’s and submitting of documents directly to SARS/ Customs.
- Prepare and reconcile the following Financial Statement Line Items – Intercompany Balances (Loan, Customer and Supplier) and Transactions (Sales, Purchases, Processing Costs etc.)
- Fixed Assets Register
- Completion of Trade Receivable Analysis and Trade Payable Analysis and preparation of individual Reconciliations (Per Customer/ Supplier) where applicable
- VAT Control Account
- Preparation of Intercompany Balances and Transactions Confirmations (As art of the Interim and Yearend Audit Procedures)
- Prepaid Expenses
- Accruals
- Deferred Taxation
- Current Taxation
- Prepare monthly Management accounts (Discussion Packs) which is discussed monthly with the Branch Manager.
- Prepare and reconcile VAT control account and completion of VAT201 submissions to SARS
- Prepare and submit Verification of VAT Declaration Supporting Documentation to SARS (When an audit from SARS side is required.)
- Compiling of Interim and Yearend Audit Files (Both Electronic and Hard Copy) this file includes the following Working Papers:
- Risk Assessment Analytical Procedures (Planning and Completion)
- SPA Assessment (Planning)
- Off the Shelf Questionnaire (Pastel)
- Tax Specialist Involvement Assessment (Planning)
- Estimates Working Paper (Planning)
- System Descriptions of all major processes
- Fraud Questionnaires
- Opening Balance Working Paper
- Going Concern Working Paper (Completion)
- Cash Flow Statement Working Paper (Completion)
- Reconciliations for all Balance Sheet Items and all major Income Statement Items
- Lead Schedules/AFS Disclosure Reconciliations of all Balance Sheet Items
- Journal Entry Working Paper – all journal entries documented in detail and split between the different users
- Completeness Testing Procedures (Sales and Purchases)
- Cut-Off Testing Procedures (Sales and Purchases)
- Intercompany Account Balances and Transactions Confirmations
- Liaising with Auditors, Review Audit findings and adjusting entries
- Resolving and improving external audit queries
- Completing Bookkeeper duties when the Bookkeeper is not available
- Posting of Cash Purchases and completion of Police Register as and when required
Requirements
- Grade 12/Matric
- BCom Accounting degree
- Must have completed SAICA Articles
- Must have 3 – 5 years post articles relevant experience
- Staff Management experience
- In depth knowledge of full IFRS
- In depth knowledge of the Income Tax and VAT Act
- Good knowledge of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act
- Knowledge of the Second-Hand Goods Act would be beneficial
- Good all-round knowledge of inventory
- Advanced computer literacy (Microsoft Office, Pastel Partner, VIP, Lariat/Recycle Prox)
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- 5 years + Pastel Partner experience is preferred
- SA citizens only
Desired Skills:
- Accounting responsibility
- General Ledger
- Cash Flow
- VAT
- Income Tax
- VIP
- Audit
- Pastel Partner
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
About The Employer:
Steel processing company inland of Durban CBD