Financial Accountant

May 27, 2021

A steel processing company is looking for a suitably experienced SAICA qualified Financial Accountant for their operations based outside of the Durban CBD area
Responsibilities

  • Oversee the entire accounting function of the company
  • Checking and Approval of EFT Payments done by the Bookkeeper
  • Approval and Review of:
  • Bank Reconciliations
  • Petty Cash Reconciliations (Weekly)
  • Credit Notes (Cross Check on documentation and reason)
  • Return and Debits (Cross Check on documentation and reason)
  • Journal Entries
  • Prepare stock reconciliations and assist with the stock count procedures’
  • Prepare a daily summary of the Cash Purchases, and Reconcile these Purchases to the Purchases as posted in Pastel
  • Prepare Monthly Petty Cash Reconciliations
  • Process and analyse daily cash flow information
  • Implement Petty Cash policies and also monitor compliance
  • Processing of month-end/ yearend journal entries
  • Preparation of Monthly Intercompany Accounts Balances and Transactions Working Papers
  • Implement and improve existing processes – GL, Reconciliations and Policies
  • Performance Monitoring and Managing of staff
  • Training staff and implementing new controls
  • Improve reporting deadlines and accuracy by motivating the financial team and directing the financial process
  • Prepare regular testing procedures to ensure the completeness of the sales and purchases transactions
  • Prepare month/year-end cut-off procedures to ensure that the sales and purchases is accounted for in the correct period.
  • Completing all Voucher of Correction’s and submitting of documents directly to SARS/ Customs.
  • Prepare and reconcile the following Financial Statement Line Items – Intercompany Balances (Loan, Customer and Supplier) and Transactions (Sales, Purchases, Processing Costs etc.)
  • Fixed Assets Register
  • Completion of Trade Receivable Analysis and Trade Payable Analysis and preparation of individual Reconciliations (Per Customer/ Supplier) where applicable
  • VAT Control Account
  • Preparation of Intercompany Balances and Transactions Confirmations (As art of the Interim and Yearend Audit Procedures)
  • Prepaid Expenses
  • Accruals
  • Deferred Taxation
  • Current Taxation
  • Prepare monthly Management accounts (Discussion Packs) which is discussed monthly with the Branch Manager.
  • Prepare and reconcile VAT control account and completion of VAT201 submissions to SARS
  • Prepare and submit Verification of VAT Declaration Supporting Documentation to SARS (When an audit from SARS side is required.)
  • Compiling of Interim and Yearend Audit Files (Both Electronic and Hard Copy) this file includes the following Working Papers:
  • Risk Assessment Analytical Procedures (Planning and Completion)
  • SPA Assessment (Planning)
  • Off the Shelf Questionnaire (Pastel)
  • Tax Specialist Involvement Assessment (Planning)
  • Estimates Working Paper (Planning)
  • System Descriptions of all major processes
  • Fraud Questionnaires
  • Opening Balance Working Paper
  • Going Concern Working Paper (Completion)
  • Cash Flow Statement Working Paper (Completion)
  • Reconciliations for all Balance Sheet Items and all major Income Statement Items
  • Lead Schedules/AFS Disclosure Reconciliations of all Balance Sheet Items
  • Journal Entry Working Paper – all journal entries documented in detail and split between the different users
  • Completeness Testing Procedures (Sales and Purchases)
  • Cut-Off Testing Procedures (Sales and Purchases)
  • Intercompany Account Balances and Transactions Confirmations
  • Liaising with Auditors, Review Audit findings and adjusting entries
  • Resolving and improving external audit queries
  • Completing Bookkeeper duties when the Bookkeeper is not available
  • Posting of Cash Purchases and completion of Police Register as and when required

Requirements

  • Grade 12/Matric
  • BCom Accounting degree
  • Must have completed SAICA Articles
  • Must have 3 – 5 years post articles relevant experience
  • Staff Management experience
  • In depth knowledge of full IFRS
  • In depth knowledge of the Income Tax and VAT Act
  • Good knowledge of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act
  • Knowledge of the Second-Hand Goods Act would be beneficial
  • Good all-round knowledge of inventory
  • Advanced computer literacy (Microsoft Office, Pastel Partner, VIP, Lariat/Recycle Prox)
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills
  • 5 years + Pastel Partner experience is preferred
  • SA citizens only

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting responsibility
  • General Ledger
  • Cash Flow
  • VAT
  • Income Tax
  • VIP
  • Audit
  • Pastel Partner

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Steel processing company inland of Durban CBD

