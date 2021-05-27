Financial Manager at Apple Recruitment

- Report to Financial Director
- Financial reporting
- Budgeting
- Financial forecasting
- Leadership
- Managing team
Desired Skills:
- Group Accounting
- International Accounting
- Technical Accounting
- SAP
- C#
- SQL
- Quickbooks
- Financial Accounting
- Leadership
- Financial Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Well established manufacturing firm seeking a Financial Manager in the Durban, CBD area.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid