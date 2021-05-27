Financial Manager at Apple Recruitment

May 27, 2021

  • Report to Financial Director
  • Financial reporting
  • Budgeting
  • Financial forecasting
  • Leadership
  • Managing team

Desired Skills:

  • Group Accounting
  • International Accounting
  • Technical Accounting
  • SAP
  • C#
  • SQL
  • Quickbooks
  • Financial Accounting
  • Leadership
  • Financial Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Well established manufacturing firm seeking a Financial Manager in the Durban, CBD area.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position