Financial Manager at Apple Recruitment

Report to Financial Director

Financial reporting

Budgeting

Financial forecasting

Leadership

Managing team

Desired Skills:

Group Accounting

International Accounting

Technical Accounting

SAP

C#

SQL

Quickbooks

Financial Accounting

Leadership

Financial Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Well established manufacturing firm seeking a Financial Manager in the Durban, CBD area.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

