General Legal Advisor (Investment Management) at Rory Mackie & Associates

Description of role:
Our client is looking for a General Legal Advisor within the financial services industry (asset management, retail investments and institutional investment products). This is an excellent opportunity for an individual who thrives in a highly pressured and rapidly growing environment.
Responsibilities:
- General legal advisory role supporting the Head of Legal and Senior Legal Advisor
- Exceptional drafting and vetting skills for all internal and external agreements across all business units and products (investment manager agreements, mandates, investment policies, administration agreements, investment consultant agreements, supplier agreements) this includes both domestic and international agreements
- Review proposal forms and drafting of linked insurance investment policies
- Legal documentation management sign off, filing, etc.
- Keeping up to date with all relevant legislation and interpreting such legislation applicable to the business
- Dealing with legal queries from all business units (investment team, retail, institutional, IT, HR, finance and corporate), and providing appropriate advice and legal opinions
- Assisting with the drafting or amendment of all marketing collateral, application forms, website content, client letters etc.
- Training of staff on legal and product matters
- Interacting with the regulators, particularly the Prudential Authority (PA), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)
- Dealing with all litigation matters as required in conjunction with external counsel
- Dealing with all trademark related matters in conjunction with trademark attorneys
- Assisting with company secretarial work, including but not limited to drafting company resolutions, reviewing SENS announcements, etc.
- Ad hoc project work (Treating Customers Fairly (TCF), Retail Distribution Review (RDR), Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI) etc.)
Requirements:
- Must be an Admitted Attorney with an LLB degree
- A minimum of 2-3 years relevant post articles experience in financial services (non-banking)
- Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook)
- Good working knowledge of financial industry as a whole and legislations applicable to the business e.g. including but not limited to FAIS, Financial Markets Act, Pension Funds Act, Insurance Act, CISCA, Income Tax Act, and FICA
- Good working knowledge of the Companys Act and JSE Listing Requirements would be advantageous
Traits Required:
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills
- High level of attention to detail
- Deadline driven
- Analytical skills and the ability to work in a methodical and organized manner
- Ability to multi task effectively
- Must be a team player, but also able to work independently
- Be able to take initiative/be proactive and exercise sound judgement and decision making