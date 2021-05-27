General Legal Advisor (Investment Management) at Rory Mackie & Associates

Description of role:

Our client is looking for a General Legal Advisor within the financial services industry (asset management, retail investments and institutional investment products). This is an excellent opportunity for an individual who thrives in a highly pressured and rapidly growing environment.

Responsibilities:

General legal advisory role supporting the Head of Legal and Senior Legal Advisor

Exceptional drafting and vetting skills for all internal and external agreements across all business units and products (investment manager agreements, mandates, investment policies, administration agreements, investment consultant agreements, supplier agreements) this includes both domestic and international agreements

Review proposal forms and drafting of linked insurance investment policies

Legal documentation management sign off, filing, etc.

Keeping up to date with all relevant legislation and interpreting such legislation applicable to the business

Dealing with legal queries from all business units (investment team, retail, institutional, IT, HR, finance and corporate), and providing appropriate advice and legal opinions

Assisting with the drafting or amendment of all marketing collateral, application forms, website content, client letters etc.

Training of staff on legal and product matters

Interacting with the regulators, particularly the Prudential Authority (PA), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)

Dealing with all litigation matters as required in conjunction with external counsel

Dealing with all trademark related matters in conjunction with trademark attorneys

Assisting with company secretarial work, including but not limited to drafting company resolutions, reviewing SENS announcements, etc.

Ad hoc project work (Treating Customers Fairly (TCF), Retail Distribution Review (RDR), Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI) etc.)

Requirements:

Must be an Admitted Attorney with an LLB degree

A minimum of 2-3 years relevant post articles experience in financial services (non-banking)

Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook)

Good working knowledge of financial industry as a whole and legislations applicable to the business e.g. including but not limited to FAIS, Financial Markets Act, Pension Funds Act, Insurance Act, CISCA, Income Tax Act, and FICA

Good working knowledge of the Companys Act and JSE Listing Requirements would be advantageous

Traits Required:

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

High level of attention to detail

Deadline driven

Analytical skills and the ability to work in a methodical and organized manner

Ability to multi task effectively

Must be a team player, but also able to work independently

Be able to take initiative/be proactive and exercise sound judgement and decision making

Learn more/Apply for this position