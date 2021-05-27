Greek Language Customer Sales & Services Repre

Responsibilities:

Work for a prestigious airline brand on various work streams

Assistance to passengers with pre & post flight departure travel-related queries in customer relations department in German & English languages

Work on renowned airline reservations systems & handle outbound voice calls, written correspondence & other multimedia channels daily

Fully paid product and systems training provided

Daily interactions with international passengers with queries and compliments

Required to meet specific key performance indicators and meet expected client service levels

Demanding and time-sensitive call centre environment

Experience our multi-cultural work environment with colleagues from all over the world

Requirements:

Native level fluency in Greek language: Verbal & Written skills essential (Advanced/Fluency level) Permanent residence permit or South African ID holders only Flexibility to work shifts as above. No weekends currently however this may be subject to change Excellent customer service skills essential. Experience in call centre or travel & tourism industry preferred. Excellent Computer literacy & technical skills Knowledge & experience on MS Office products No criminal record Own transport

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

