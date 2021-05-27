Greek Language Customer Sales & Services Repre

Responsibilities:
- Work for a prestigious airline brand on various work streams
- Assistance to passengers with pre & post flight departure travel-related queries in customer relations department in German & English languages
- Work on renowned airline reservations systems & handle outbound voice calls, written correspondence & other multimedia channels daily
- Fully paid product and systems training provided
- Daily interactions with international passengers with queries and compliments
- Required to meet specific key performance indicators and meet expected client service levels
- Demanding and time-sensitive call centre environment
- Experience our multi-cultural work environment with colleagues from all over the world
Requirements:
- Native level fluency in Greek language: Verbal & Written skills essential (Advanced/Fluency level)
- Permanent residence permit or South African ID holders only
- Flexibility to work shifts as above. No weekends currently however this may be subject to change
- Excellent customer service skills essential. Experience in call centre or travel & tourism industry preferred.
- Excellent Computer literacy & technical skills
- Knowledge & experience on MS Office products
- No criminal record
- Own transport
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted