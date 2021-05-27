Head: Data & Info Technology Mngmt/2 Year FTC/

A Head – Data and Information Technology Management (Two Year Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS), is a division of the Wits Health Consortium (WHC) of the School of Pathology. CLSs main purpose is to support the teaching and research activities of the School of Pathology through the provision of laboratory services, diagnostic and research advice, and data management support in accordance with the standards of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP).
Main purpose of the job
- Maintain organization’s effectiveness and efficiency by defining, delivering, and supporting strategic plans for implementing information technologies
- Coordinate the data processing and data management activities such as developing standard operating procedures, overseeing data capturing, data cleaning, reviewing, and providing analysis output and data quality control processes improvement
Location
- Spencer Lister Building, Braamfontein
Key performance areasDevelop a strategic plan for implementing services for information technologies
- Analysis of existing information service delivery across the organization
- Conduct a needs analysis of IT needs, challenges, and resources in the organization
IT systems, Network Computing, and security software sourcing plus management
- Carry out IT systems assessments to evaluate the adequacy of all programs used in line with the requirements of CLS (DMMH)
- Assess software products in use to evaluate the relevance and identify additional requirements for additional use
Coordination, monitoring, evaluating, and management of projects
- Direct technological research by studying organization goals, strategies, practices, and user projects
- Completes projects by coordinating resources and timetables with user departments and data centers
Data management, analysis, and reporting
- Develop and implement data management work plans
- Develop, implement and maintain all data-related SOPs
End-User Computing
- Ensure standardization, protocol, and governance around admin rights on PCs throughout the organization and vendor management
- Assets must be accounted for at all times and all IP addresses of every PC/Laptop known, recorded, and managed, including an image of each device for restore purposes
Security Software Knowledge
- Should be able to use best practice security software to keep their employers digital information secure
Operating Systems Proficiency
- Server Administrators should be experts in using the operating system of their employer, which could be Windows, iOS, or Linux
Computers, Printers and Related Hardware Proficiency
- Should be able to install all of the hardware on a network, which includes monitors, CPUs, routers, printers, copiers, and scanners
Required minimum education and training
- Master of Commerce degree in Informatics, Information Systems, Biomedical Engineering or equivalent
- A PhD or equivalent is desirable
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- IT management professional or MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer) or MCITP (Microsoft Certified IT Professional), PM (Project Management) certification, and ITIL Foundation Certification
- Attention to detail, Team working skills, organization and time management, interpersonal and communication skills, Management and leadership skills
- Excellent knowledge of technical management, information analysis, and computer hardware/software systems.
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 5 years experience in the informatics, systems, data management fields.
- At least 2 years experience in a managerial role.
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 31 May 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.