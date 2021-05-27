Head: Data & Info Technology Mngmt/2 Year FTC/

A Head – Data and Information Technology Management (Two Year Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS), is a division of the Wits Health Consortium (WHC) of the School of Pathology. CLSs main purpose is to support the teaching and research activities of the School of Pathology through the provision of laboratory services, diagnostic and research advice, and data management support in accordance with the standards of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP).

Main purpose of the job

Maintain organization’s effectiveness and efficiency by defining, delivering, and supporting strategic plans for implementing information technologies

Coordinate the data processing and data management activities such as developing standard operating procedures, overseeing data capturing, data cleaning, reviewing, and providing analysis output and data quality control processes improvement

Location

Spencer Lister Building, Braamfontein

Key performance areasDevelop a strategic plan for implementing services for information technologies

Analysis of existing information service delivery across the organization

Conduct a needs analysis of IT needs, challenges, and resources in the organization

IT systems, Network Computing, and security software sourcing plus management

Carry out IT systems assessments to evaluate the adequacy of all programs used in line with the requirements of CLS (DMMH)

Assess software products in use to evaluate the relevance and identify additional requirements for additional use

Coordination, monitoring, evaluating, and management of projects

Direct technological research by studying organization goals, strategies, practices, and user projects

Completes projects by coordinating resources and timetables with user departments and data centers

Data management, analysis, and reporting

Develop and implement data management work plans

Develop, implement and maintain all data-related SOPs

End-User Computing

Ensure standardization, protocol, and governance around admin rights on PCs throughout the organization and vendor management

Assets must be accounted for at all times and all IP addresses of every PC/Laptop known, recorded, and managed, including an image of each device for restore purposes

Security Software Knowledge

Should be able to use best practice security software to keep their employers digital information secure

Operating Systems Proficiency

Server Administrators should be experts in using the operating system of their employer, which could be Windows, iOS, or Linux

Computers, Printers and Related Hardware Proficiency

Should be able to install all of the hardware on a network, which includes monitors, CPUs, routers, printers, copiers, and scanners

Required minimum education and training

Master of Commerce degree in Informatics, Information Systems, Biomedical Engineering or equivalent

A PhD or equivalent is desirable

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

IT management professional or MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer) or MCITP (Microsoft Certified IT Professional), PM (Project Management) certification, and ITIL Foundation Certification

Attention to detail, Team working skills, organization and time management, interpersonal and communication skills, Management and leadership skills

Excellent knowledge of technical management, information analysis, and computer hardware/software systems.

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 5 years experience in the informatics, systems, data management fields.

At least 2 years experience in a managerial role.

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 31 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

