Industrial and Commercial Service Manager

May 27, 2021

Service Manager – Industrial & Commercial Refrigeration:Samrand, Centurion

A successful privately-owned group specializing in the design, manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and servicing of commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and equipment for the supermarket, meat- and food processing, Petro-chemical, and agricultural industries is seeking to recruit and appoint a Service Manager – Industrial & Commercial Refrigeration at their offices based at Samrand, Centurion.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum N6 qualification and / Trade Test or relevant Engineering qualification.
  • Refrigeration qualification.
  • 5 years’ experience in a similar position.
  • History in the refrigeration industry, especially industrial refrigeration (NH3).
  • Broad technical understanding (Mechanical, Electrical and Control).
  • Staff management experience managing a refrigeration team.

Job Responsibilities:

  • The Operations of the Service Team is the primary responsibility – The team needs to be enabled to perform their functions as Technicians, and this enablement is a key responsibility of a Service Manager.
  • Tracking and reporting on team productivity, Budgets and Training
  • Planning scheduled service work, repairs, maintenance, and unscheduled call outs.
  • Job numbers to be noted in ARP platform every day for each planned scope of works.
  • All paperwork such as service reports etc. needs to be printed and ready the day before the work is to be issued.
  • All current and future work is to be noted on the Smartsheets planner, visible in the service department.
  • the daily schedule is to be noted before close of business each day. Representing the work schedules for the following day and where possible the 3-week planner
  • Receive previous days job cards, service reports, risk assessments and all related information from Technicians at 07h30.
  • Classify accordingly.
  • Job cards to be processed daily.
  • Address any issues / questions with Technicians and ensure all paperwork that is handed in, is completed, acceptable and to standard.
  • Technicians / teams leave the workshop at 08h00.
  • Address any urgent issues immediately and provide client feedback where applicable.
  • Repair quotes to be submitted timeously (2- 3 working days).
  • Service reports must be captured, and copy issued / emailed to the client within a reasonable time frame with all necessary recommendations and applicable repair quotes (4- 5 working days).
  • Acquire purchase orders where applicable.
  • All new equipment sales requests to be forwarded to the Service Administrator and/or Sales Department immediately with applicable information / feedback from Technicians.
  • Opening of jobs immediately once requested.

Job Requirements:

It is required that the Service Manager makes contact with new potential clients on a weekly basis. This is to be noted on the cold calling spreadsheet and updated accordingly.

  • Update monthly forecasting (Salesforce) when required.
  • Ensure all communication between clients, employees and superiors is correct and true.
  • Update standby roster, communicate (and display) to Technicians of their standby dates.
  • Carry out any accounting related work when required.
  • Provide feedback to the relevant supervisor should Technicians or assistance fail to provide required information as listed in the job description. This relates to
  • employee’s failure to provide assessment report, job cards, risk assessment. f. It is required that the Service Manager be able to achieve the minimum turn over target set for each month.
  • Revenue
  • Costs of Sales
  • Contribution Margins
  • Failure to reach target will result in disciplinary action.

Desired Skills:

  • Trade Test
  • N6 qualification
  • Engineering
  • refrigeration
  • commercial refrigeration
  • technical
  • management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

