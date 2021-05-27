Industrial and Commercial Service Manager

Service Manager – Industrial & Commercial Refrigeration:Samrand, Centurion
A successful privately-owned group specializing in the design, manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and servicing of commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and equipment for the supermarket, meat- and food processing, Petro-chemical, and agricultural industries is seeking to recruit and appoint a Service Manager – Industrial & Commercial Refrigeration at their offices based at Samrand, Centurion.
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum N6 qualification and / Trade Test or relevant Engineering qualification.
- Refrigeration qualification.
- 5 years’ experience in a similar position.
- History in the refrigeration industry, especially industrial refrigeration (NH3).
- Broad technical understanding (Mechanical, Electrical and Control).
- Staff management experience managing a refrigeration team.
Job Responsibilities:
- The Operations of the Service Team is the primary responsibility – The team needs to be enabled to perform their functions as Technicians, and this enablement is a key responsibility of a Service Manager.
- Tracking and reporting on team productivity, Budgets and Training
- Planning scheduled service work, repairs, maintenance, and unscheduled call outs.
- Job numbers to be noted in ARP platform every day for each planned scope of works.
- All paperwork such as service reports etc. needs to be printed and ready the day before the work is to be issued.
- All current and future work is to be noted on the Smartsheets planner, visible in the service department.
- the daily schedule is to be noted before close of business each day. Representing the work schedules for the following day and where possible the 3-week planner
- Receive previous days job cards, service reports, risk assessments and all related information from Technicians at 07h30.
- Classify accordingly.
- Job cards to be processed daily.
- Address any issues / questions with Technicians and ensure all paperwork that is handed in, is completed, acceptable and to standard.
- Technicians / teams leave the workshop at 08h00.
- Address any urgent issues immediately and provide client feedback where applicable.
- Repair quotes to be submitted timeously (2- 3 working days).
- Service reports must be captured, and copy issued / emailed to the client within a reasonable time frame with all necessary recommendations and applicable repair quotes (4- 5 working days).
- Acquire purchase orders where applicable.
- All new equipment sales requests to be forwarded to the Service Administrator and/or Sales Department immediately with applicable information / feedback from Technicians.
- Opening of jobs immediately once requested.
Job Requirements:
It is required that the Service Manager makes contact with new potential clients on a weekly basis. This is to be noted on the cold calling spreadsheet and updated accordingly.
- Update monthly forecasting (Salesforce) when required.
- Ensure all communication between clients, employees and superiors is correct and true.
- Update standby roster, communicate (and display) to Technicians of their standby dates.
- Carry out any accounting related work when required.
- Provide feedback to the relevant supervisor should Technicians or assistance fail to provide required information as listed in the job description. This relates to
- employee’s failure to provide assessment report, job cards, risk assessment. f. It is required that the Service Manager be able to achieve the minimum turn over target set for each month.
- Revenue
- Costs of Sales
- Contribution Margins
- Failure to reach target will result in disciplinary action.
Desired Skills:
- Trade Test
- N6 qualification
- Engineering
- refrigeration
- commercial refrigeration
- technical
- management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma