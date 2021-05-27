Intermediate .NET Developer

May 27, 2021

Our client is looking for an Intermediate .Net Developer to join their client on site in Cape Town.

The Ideal Candidate should have:

To develop, test and implement viable IT solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Building modular and scalable solutions
  • Development of changes, fixes and integrations
  • Building of new systems

Required

  • .NET Framework 4.0 (C#, Windows Forms)
  • .NET Core 3.1 (C#, ASP.NET Core MVC, WebAPI, Entity Framework Core)
  • MS SQL
  • Git

Advantageous

  • Firebird
  • Hang re
  • log4net
  • Serilog
  • Jira

