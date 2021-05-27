Our client is looking for an Intermediate .Net Developer to join their client on site in Cape Town.
The Ideal Candidate should have:
To develop, test and implement viable IT solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
- Building modular and scalable solutions
- Development of changes, fixes and integrations
- Building of new systems
Required
- .NET Framework 4.0 (C#, Windows Forms)
- .NET Core 3.1 (C#, ASP.NET Core MVC, WebAPI, Entity Framework Core)
- MS SQL
- Git
Advantageous
- Firebird
- Hang re
- log4net
- Serilog
- Jira
