Intermediate .NET Developer

Our client is looking for an Intermediate .Net Developer to join their client on site in Cape Town.

The Ideal Candidate should have:

To develop, test and implement viable IT solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Building modular and scalable solutions

Development of changes, fixes and integrations

Building of new systems

Required

.NET Framework 4.0 (C#, Windows Forms)

.NET Core 3.1 (C#, ASP.NET Core MVC, WebAPI, Entity Framework Core)

MS SQL

Git

Advantageous

Firebird

Hangfire

log4net

Serilog

Jira

