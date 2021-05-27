Internal Sales

If you’re wanting to join a forward-thinking industry that is making big changes globally, it’s time to apply!

Is this you?

You’re driven and tenacious and believe that persistence and flexibility are key to success. You’re technically minded and have a keen eye for detail. You are looking for a challenge and have excellent communication skills.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be responsible for supporting the sales team in their daily activities. This will consist of quoting, preparing, and following up on offers, as well as dealing with clients on technical questions. You will also be responsible for some simple marketing activities and designing a photovoltaic solar system with specialized software.

This role is based within an amazing team that work well together. Your days will be varied and interesting and you’ll leave the office every day, feeling like you have accomplished something.

Where you’ll be doing it

Our client is an internationally recognised, dynamic, strong and stable family owned and run business who are leaders within a forward-thinking industry. The organisation believes in allowing their staff to act independently and pride themselves on having open communication that encourages a friendly work environment.

What you’ll need

You will need a Matric as well as previous technical internal sales experience within a technical environment. If you have experience within the solar industry and are fluent in both English & Afrikaans, this would be advantageous.

What you’ll get

Attractive cost to company salary combined with the opportunity to work in a young and dynamic company that has a “start-up vibe”.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

