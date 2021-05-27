Air Conditioning – Key Accounts Manager
Requirements
Own vehicle
Matric
3 – 5 years sales experience in the air conditioning industry
Degree/Diploma in Sales & Marketing advantageous
Sales / Technical qualification
Excellent Presentation skills is essential
Market analysis knowledge experience
Microsoft Office (MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint) advanced level
Ability to use database for recording and reporting
Required Competencies
Highly motivated, outgoing personality with a focus on execution of sales plans
Demonstrated ability to develop business relationships with channel partners across all levels
Good presentation skills
Honesty, integrity and ethical conduct at all times
Young, passionate and self driven
Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing
Able to challenge themselves and meet all deadlines and targets for the department
Persistence and creativeness
Negotiation and administrative skills
Ability to function under pressure
Conflict management
Purpose
To achieve maximum sales profitability, growth and account penetration within an assigned territory and/or market segment by effectively selling the company’s products and/or related services.
Will be selling the company’s air conditioning units (Commercial / Industrial / Residential)
CTC 60k – 70k plus commission (NEG)
Desired Skills:
- Air Conditioner sales experience
- sales
- Closing Deals
- Sales targets
- B2B Sales
- HVAC
- Aircon
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Account Management