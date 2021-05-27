Learn and innovate together at SAP’s SAPPHIRE NOW

This year SAP’s flagship event SAPPHIRE NOW is a free-to-attend virtual experience that brings live panels, round tables, expert conversations and immersive virtual experiences to delegates around the world.

The SAPPHIRE NOW 2021 program kicks off on 2 June 2021 with an executive keynote by SAP CEO Christian Klein who will join special guests in guiding delegates on how to start their business transformation to attain resilience, profitability and sustainability.

The Intelligent Enterprise is top of mind for organisations around the world, and Klein will discuss the role of RISE with SAP in making it a reality. He will talk about how people are at the heart of every Intelligent Enterprise, both inside the organisation and within partners like SAP, which is committed to helping organisations build and run their business networks.

The keynote, which will be broadcast across the globe on the event platform as well as SAP’s social media channels, will be followed by region-specific events. The EMEA leg of the event will take place on 7 and 8 June, tailored specifically for our region and time zone.

The main event consists of eight dedicated tracks – customer experience, finance, human resources, industries, IT, midmarket (SMB), procurement and supply chain – and customers can build their own schedules according to their area of interest.

Delegates to the Customer Experience track will learn how to differentiate their brand while they discover SAP’s strategic vision for ‘Commerce Everywhere’.

Using SAP technologies, they will be able to unlock customer data insights to make engagement count, and designing and launching mobile-first storefront experiences with software-as-a-service e-commerce.

Ominchannel experiences delivered through personalised, realtime engagement will help delegates learn how to accelerate sales, grow revenue and win business, while supercharging the customer service experiences.

Visiting the Finance track will show delegates solutions for streamlining and speeding financial close; accelerating decisions and predicting future business outcomes; automating order to cash to improve liquidity and optimise working capital; adopting subscription- and usage-based business models; and bringing digital trust and compliance to the core of their businesses.

The Human Resources track will show delegates how to use the SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite to create a motivated and high-performing workforce while upskilling and reskilling employees.

The solutions will help HR leaders accelerate their path to innovation, gain the insights they need to bridge HR across the business, manage a global workforce, build an inclusive culture; and understand the key trends shaping the world of work.

The Industries track will feature presentations from organisations that have accelerated the digitalisation investment to be better positioned to steer through disruption, protect their business, and drive future success.

Industry experts will talk about how to move to the cloud to reduce complexity and total cost of ownership; integrate processes end-to-end; apply industry best practices and innovations; build interconnected business networks; run sustainably to drive renewed profitability and growth; and adapt and transform in support of a modern business platform.

IT solutions will help companies to create flexible processes that support digital transformation while strengthening their competitive edge.

IT leaders are tasked with supporting business continuity and the integration of legacy and cloud solutions by creating a balance between investing in innovation and maintaining legacy systems.

Once delegates understand the value of SAP S/4HANA, they will learn how to drive innovation via the SAP business technology platform.

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) can visit the Midmarket track for advice on how to create connections across their business; evaluate their technology strategy based on the latest market predictions; foster innovation to help them leapfrog competitors and disruptors; and leverage best practices and tips for critical business functions.

Shifting procurement from an operational function to a strategic business force is the key takeaway from the Procurement and Supply Chain Management tracks.

Delegates will learn how to deliver a smarter, guided, more autonomous process that helps them to embed procurement further into the business.

Procurement and supply chain leaders will discuss how to leverage digital transformation for better results while managing external labour spend to reduce security risk, increase agility and drive greater value; and get closer to trading partners through the world’s largest business network.

Learn more about SAPPHIRE NOW, and register to attend by clicking here.

Virus-free. www.avast.com