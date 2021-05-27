Learning and Development Specialist

Role Purpose:

Partner with various learning stakeholders to develop and implement tactical learning and development (i.e., L&D) objectives that enable business performance.

Experience and Qualifications:

Appropriate post graduate learning or human capital qualification

4-5 years experience as a L&D Consultant Programme or project management experience

Business partnering experience with stakeholders required

Experience with technology driven and digital learning solutions highly advantageous

Proficiency in MS Office required

Responsibilities and work output:

The following job outputs were found to be relevant to this job:

Learning and Development

Partner with the Group Learning and Development and the Group Finance and Risk Human Capital team to coordinate and implement learning initiatives in line with the people and business strategy.

Manage various development initiatives within Group Finance and Risk Management i.e., bursaries, internships, leadership development, coaching, rotation, mentoring, career paths etc

Proactive monitoring and reporting of the business unit/s achievement in terms of the skills development scorecard

Drive targeted skills development spend with Group Finance and Risk Management in terms of ACI development

Collaborate with Organisational Development (OD) and HCBPs (Human Capital Business Partners) to develop and implement career pathing and career management for key talent

Research L&D trends, ensuring the L&D function remains competitive, current and futuristic

Manage the roll out and usage of various digital learning platforms e.g., Udemy, Skypiom, Leaderflix etc

Implement automation and digital solutions for administrative learning tasks i.e., actuarial academy, annual training report and workplace skills plan etc

Design and maintain various learning databases and records to ensure quality reporting

Collaborate with HC Executive on the effective implementation of Leadership Development initiatives

Bursaries, Internships & Learnerships

Programme manage the implementation of the Actuarial, SAICA programmes and the Risk, Quant & Compliance Internships and Learnerships

Co-create the design of the annual training program for the applicable internships or learnerships in consultation with the Lead for Learning and Development The training program will include, amongst other initiatives, the work readiness training, supportive courses, aligned mentorship, performance evaluation, rotation and feedback to inSeta and business on progress per intern

Partner with the relevant stakeholders to ensure the effective delivery of all bursary applications from recruitment to development and placement or termination

Partner with the relevant business stakeholders on effective rotation, vacation work, coaching and mentorship interventions for interns and employees

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

