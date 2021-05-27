.NET Developer

Work virtually and from the office.
Qualifications and experience:
- Tertiary qualification in IT (degree preferred/diploma) required
- Developer with a minimum of 6 years experience
- Required skills:
- DotNet (ASP.NET and C#)
- PHP
- HTML, Javascript
- MS SQL Server
- Reporting Services & Analysis Services experience an advantage
- Experience in the business analysis would be an advantage
Duties and responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- Develop a good understanding of the company’s products, processes, systems, and technologies
- Work with end-users and business analyst to learn and understand the system and processes
- Work with other developers to learn and understand existing technologies and architecture
- Develop a good understanding of the company’s products, their features, benefits, differences, and specifics
- Perform development, support, and maintenance according to company standards, business requirements, quality requirements, and deadlines
- Know and use existing code patterns and standards
- Stay up to date with technologies used by the company
- Contribute to the continued improvement of patterns and standards
- Ensure tasks meet quality requirements and deadlines
- Provide timeous support and maintenance when required
- Ensure work is completed to specification and within the timeframe
- Contribute to the architecture, design, and technical specifications of relevant IT systems – including database design and code patterns, etc
- Understand the system design and architecture
- Contribute towards ongoing improvement of the system design and architecture
- Ensure that new features do not break existing features
- Research and understand relevant new technologies
- Show an interest in the field of software development through ongoing research
- Continually research new technologies and changes to current technologies that could be relevant to the business
- Communicate useful findings to the team
- Successfully work within the IT team and across business teams
- Promote a culture of mentoring, learning, and sharing
- Engage in collaborative development meetings
- Be accountable to members of your own team as well as other teams
- Act with integrity
- Treat others with respect
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- PHP
- ASP.Net
- C#
- Javascript
- MS SQL Server
- Software Development C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree