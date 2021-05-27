.NET Developer

Work virtually and from the office.

Qualifications and experience:

Tertiary qualification in IT (degree preferred/diploma) required

Developer with a minimum of 6 years experience

Required skills:

DotNet (ASP.NET and C#)

PHP

HTML, Javascript

MS SQL Server

Reporting Services & Analysis Services experience an advantage

Experience in the business analysis would be an advantage

Duties and responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Develop a good understanding of the company’s products, processes, systems, and technologies

Work with end-users and business analyst to learn and understand the system and processes

Work with other developers to learn and understand existing technologies and architecture

Develop a good understanding of the company’s products, their features, benefits, differences, and specifics

Perform development, support, and maintenance according to company standards, business requirements, quality requirements, and deadlines

Know and use existing code patterns and standards

Stay up to date with technologies used by the company

Contribute to the continued improvement of patterns and standards

Ensure tasks meet quality requirements and deadlines

Provide timeous support and maintenance when required

Ensure work is completed to specification and within the timeframe

Contribute to the architecture, design, and technical specifications of relevant IT systems – including database design and code patterns, etc

Understand the system design and architecture

Contribute towards ongoing improvement of the system design and architecture

Ensure that new features do not break existing features

Research and understand relevant new technologies

Show an interest in the field of software development through ongoing research

Continually research new technologies and changes to current technologies that could be relevant to the business

Communicate useful findings to the team

Successfully work within the IT team and across business teams

Promote a culture of mentoring, learning, and sharing

Engage in collaborative development meetings

Be accountable to members of your own team as well as other teams

Act with integrity

Treat others with respect

