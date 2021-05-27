.NET Developer

May 27, 2021

Work virtually and from the office.

Qualifications and experience:

  • Tertiary qualification in IT (degree preferred/diploma) required
  • Developer with a minimum of 6 years experience
  • Required skills:
  • DotNet (ASP.NET and C#)
  • PHP
  • HTML, Javascript
  • MS SQL Server
  • Reporting Services & Analysis Services experience an advantage
  • Experience in the business analysis would be an advantage

Duties and responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

  • Develop a good understanding of the company’s products, processes, systems, and technologies
  • Work with end-users and business analyst to learn and understand the system and processes
  • Work with other developers to learn and understand existing technologies and architecture
  • Develop a good understanding of the company’s products, their features, benefits, differences, and specifics
  • Perform development, support, and maintenance according to company standards, business requirements, quality requirements, and deadlines
  • Know and use existing code patterns and standards
  • Stay up to date with technologies used by the company
  • Contribute to the continued improvement of patterns and standards
  • Ensure tasks meet quality requirements and deadlines
  • Provide timeous support and maintenance when required
  • Ensure work is completed to specification and within the timeframe
  • Contribute to the architecture, design, and technical specifications of relevant IT systems – including database design and code patterns, etc
  • Understand the system design and architecture
  • Contribute towards ongoing improvement of the system design and architecture
  • Ensure that new features do not break existing features
  • Research and understand relevant new technologies
  • Show an interest in the field of software development through ongoing research
  • Continually research new technologies and changes to current technologies that could be relevant to the business
  • Communicate useful findings to the team
  • Successfully work within the IT team and across business teams
  • Promote a culture of mentoring, learning, and sharing
  • Engage in collaborative development meetings
  • Be accountable to members of your own team as well as other teams
  • Act with integrity
  • Treat others with respect

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • PHP
  • ASP.Net
  • C#
  • Javascript
  • MS SQL Server
  • Software Development C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position