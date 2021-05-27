NOC (network operations centre) / Call Centre supp

Requirements:
- Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.
- 1yr or more Support experience
- Routing and switching knowledge advantageous.
- Microsoft OS Experience essential
- Office 365 experience advantageous.
Key Performance Indicators:
- Provide 1st Line Support.
- Customer interaction.
- Update management on progress.
- Update internal systems with all work carried out.
- Update call administrators on progress.
- Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful