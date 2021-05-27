NOC (network operations centre) / Call Centre supp

Requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.

1yr or more Support experience

Routing and switching knowledge advantageous.

Microsoft OS Experience essential

Office 365 experience advantageous.

Key Performance Indicators:

Provide 1 st Line Support.

Line Support. Customer interaction.

Update management on progress.

Update internal systems with all work carried out.

Update call administrators on progress.

Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position