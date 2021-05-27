Office Manager/ Bookkeeper at Headhunters

Our client based in Gqeberha is currently looking to employ an Office Manager/ Bookkeeper. As this position is urgent, only those based in Gqeberha who are available immediately for work will be considered. Responsibilities: MEETINGS:

Set up Agenda and take Minutes.

Give input on Staff matters at the Board Meetings.

COMMUNICATION:

Report and follow-up on faults regarding telephones and/or internet system.

Updating of client database with new/old user info.

Arrange for upgrades on company Cell Phones. Attend to any insurance claim or repairs/replacements on damaged units. Drawing report for telephone account.

Open and check all spam emails to forward any from the Canit site if they are not spam.

Update annual contact details with Telkom (Trudon)

Call out on techncians (report book to keep a log) in respect of copier machine

CREDITORS CONTROL:

Process creditor invoice to Pastel and reconcile to supplier accounts.

Process a Report and give with Creditors, to Owner for him to check and arrange/authorise payments

Process payments to Suppliers (to be released by the Owner) and let them have remittance advice details. Follow-up on queries.

Attend to diary for all Annual Payments to ensure continuity of subscriptions (Clubs, Newspapers etc)

BOOKKEEPING:

Allocating receipts from Bank Statement to relevant debtors accounts on GP

Ad-hoc cash receipting (Clients who pay via cash)

Issuing, monitoring, reconciling and recording Petty Cash

Ensure invoices and statements get prepared and sent out to clients

Follow up on outstanding debtors accounts

Reporting to Owner

FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING:

Reconcile VAT accounts (RNI), prepare VAT journal entries and complete VAT returns on e-filing and ensure VAT paid

Processing of Director’s Motor Vehicle Expenses and refunds.

Prep and submit annual Workman’s Comp (ROE) online in April/May

Diarise and follow-up on Director’s Motor Vehicle licence renewals.

Processing, daily, all Electronic Payments and give EFT schedules to process on GP

HR:

Assist with any requirements for Director’s and Staff office functions.

“Placement of Advertisement for new staff, assist with Interviews, Open Files, Letter of Appointments and Confirmation / signature of Contracts of Employment”

Letters, Input to VIP system

Attend to VIP bi-annual Reports to SARS and tax year end IRP5 processing and submissions to SARS (with aid of TDP)

Secure all Temp Staff required, and process payments (salary or agent fees)

Ensure staff replacement for those on leave or off sick and re-assign others to assist where necessary

Update all Leave on VIP (annual, sick, study etc). Mediate staff matters. Submit monthly UIF returns to SARS

PAYROLL:

Processing of any draws and reconciling to spreadsheet.

Drawing of all salary requirements, (Bonus, any overtime, terminations, new additions etc)

Prepare for salary run and to balance

Updating all Legal Provident, Medical Aid and other contribution requirements and preparing for payments to spreadsheet. (If relevant)

Processing of all deduction payments to various institutes on salary run.

Processing salary run, electronic and manual payments plus processing any journal entries to allocate against internal refunds due and hand out Payslips with any relevant documentation (Memo etc)

Updating UIF, PAYE, SDL, LPF, and MEDICAL AID on monthly changes to staff details.

IT:

In-house support on Hardware/Software failure prior to outsourcing

Daily/Month End backups on Server. Scan all archived records to keep and manage electronic database. Clearing of old files backed up.

Server Maintenance and Archiving.

Update annual anti-spam, virus controls etc.

PETTY CASH CONTROL:

Purchases and issue of Petty Cash, Process cheque/journal to top up and ensure balance to Ledger Account.

MAINTENANCE MNG:

Liaising regarding building maintenance matters – parking, furniture and fittings etc

Control and purchase of all STOCK CONTROL

Teas, Cleaning, Stationery, IT Consumables etc

VEHICLES:

Inspect vehicles for any damage, Keep record of condition in which the vehicles are, Keep record of mileage and when servicing is required. Book services and all related attendances.

INSURANCE:

Ensure that insurance on vehicles is in place and that any insurance no longer required is cancelled. Arrange payment of premiums (where necessary). Assist with preparation of any incident reports. Collate documentation for claims. Liaise with broker for claims.

Working Hours:

7h30 16h30 Monday to Friday.

